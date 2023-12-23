Illegal hunters in firing line of joint alpine operation

A JOINT operation targeting illegal hunting in the Alpine area from the North East to Gippsland has seen 16 firearms seized.
The three-day exercise from December 16 to 18 involved police, Parks Victoria and the Game Management Authority and coincided with the start of firearm and hunting exclusionary periods.
In addition to the detained weapons, four fines were issued for offences including illegal hunting and bringing a dog into a park.
Parks Victoria is also pursuing investigations against another eight alleged offenders for matters such as possessing a firearm and hunting in a National Park not open to hunting, and illegal spotlighting.
The operation saw patrols from Myrtleford, Mansfield and Heyfield head into the Alpine National Park.
Police warned hunting activities outside of authorised times and locations posed a significant risk to public safety especially with increased visitors to the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.