Big price netted for two industrial premises in Twin Cities

Two large premises in Lavington and Wodonga that have been home to steel businesses for decades have sold for a large sum without going to the open market.
The freehold to the warehouses in Urana Road and Hovell Street has been sold for $5.3 million by retired steel merchant Don Sparks who long-operated his self-titled business from the sites.
Around two years ago, he also sold the trade arm to Wagga-based Steel Supplies who have redecorated the facades with their green and white branding.
First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates agent Cameron Brooks said a year of discussions had preceded the deal, which was finalised earlier this month.
"We were going to put them to auction, but we started negotiating with those guys and struck a deal, but it took a few months to put together," Mr Brooks said.
"In terms of the market it's a good price.
"We were probably looking for a bit more but the way it worked out it was a fair deal for both parties."
Mr Sparks, who has retired to far north Queensland, was rapt with the outcome.
"I feel great, I feel really good now with the price of the buildings," Mr Sparks said.
The qualified welder first began his business as a backyard and on-site operation in 1989 before setting up in Wagga Road and then shifting to the Urana Road warehouse in December 1992.
"I aim to supply the farmer, builder, handyman and engineer with all their steel needs," Mr Sparks told The Border Mail in 1993.
"We are one of the few businesses in the Border district that can cut steel to size for any variety of job."
In 2003, after Surdex Steel shifted their business from Wodonga to Albury's airport industrial estate, Mr Sparks took over that company's former premises in Hovell Street.
Because in his own words he was "getting old", Mr Sparks sold the business to Steel Supplies, saying his greatest concern was that his workers retained their jobs with the new owner.
Steel Supplies external accountant Shane Evans said the business had around 16 employees on the Border and buying the freehold titles made sense.
"When we bought the business we took the first right of refusal on both leases," Mr Evans said.
"We thought it was a good financial decision for the business (to buy the buildings) plus being the landlords we get to stay where we want for the long term.
"We didn't want a landlord who we didn't know and who perhaps didn't share our vision for the future."
Steel Supplies began in Wagga 20 years ago and now has sites at Bega, Mildura, Deniliquin and Coolamon in addition to its Border warehouses.
Mr Evans said despite the price of steel rising, the business was continuing to grow with the Wodonga branch primarily catering to builders and the Lavington outlet having more of an engineering focus.
About half the firm's steel is Australian-made with the remainder imported.
"The Albury-Wodonga customers like the Australian stuff, certainly for fencing," Mr Evans said.
