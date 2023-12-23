The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Sydney Thunder topples Melbourne Stars in Border's Big Bash match

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
December 23 2023 - 7:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell looks back after playing a superb cut shot against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash game at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell looks back after playing a superb cut shot against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash game at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Stars by five wickets in the Big Bash game at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.