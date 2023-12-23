Sydney Thunder topples Melbourne Stars in Border's Big Bash match

Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Stars by five wickets in the Big Bash game at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday.
Nathan McAndrew hit the winning runs when he blasted off-spinner Liam Dawson for six with 10 balls to spare.
The Stars made 172 as Beau Webster top-scored on 59.
He received support from captain Glenn Maxwell (30) and Hilton Cartwright (22), but Pakistan sling bowler Zaman Khan bowled the pair in finishing with 3-24 to claim player of the match, while Daniel Sams captured 4-33.
Thunder openers Alex Hales (40) and Cameron Bancroft (30) combined in a 78-run opening stand to set up the win.
The second BBL game on the Border attracted yet another bumper crowd on a glorious day.
