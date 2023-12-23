Maxwell mania caps off marvellous day at the cricket for thousands

They may be known as the Melbourne Stars, but one glows much brighter than others in his orbit and that was clear at Lavington Sports Ground on Saturday, December 23.
Glenn Maxwell, fresh from a legendary 50-over World Cup performance for Australia, may not have matched those heroics in the BBL game which his team lost to the Sydney Thunder by five wickets.
Nevertheless when it came to signing autographs afterwards there was no one more popular.
The man nicknamed the Big Show signed bats, balls, caps, cardboard buckets, signs, flags and shirts.
As children and some equally as enthusiastic adults pressed against the metal barriers separating them from Maxwell, security guards urged calm and a Stars staffer said "remember, manners go a long way, guys".
Maxwell himself was largely matter-of-fact but at one point called for patience and screaming to stop.
One of those fortunate enough to get her phone case and two hats signed by the No.32 was 15 year-old Jessica Wilkinson who had travelled over from Jerilderie.
"Oh my God, I'm shaking," she said in the afterglow.
Culcairn boy Charlie Dunn, 12, had 'Hey Maxi can I have your shoes' written on his bare torso but his handwritten message failed to attract Maxwell.
One person that would have been delighted with the fervour is Cricket NSW chair John Knox, who grew up at Table Top, and watched the match with his Albury-based parents Michael and Anne.
"It's fantastic the number of children here," Mr Knox said with moist eyes.
"The opportunity to inspire young boys and girls to play cricket, this is exactly what's needed, a full crowd, two great teams, perfect outfield, good pitch."
The official attendance was 10,113, just shy of the 10,171 who came to the inaugural BBL match at the oval when the Thunder played the Hobart Hurricanes on New Year's Eve 2022.
Former Wangaratta Rovers defender Steve Croxford, who missed playing an Ovens and Murray football league grand final at the ground in 2002 because of injury, made the trip from Cairns with his wife Renae and three children, Ruby, Macey and Hudson.
They were part of a family group of 15 who were gathering at Benalla for Christmas and decided to have a day at the cricket with other relatives having come from Bendigo.
"It's a great atmosphere," Mrs Croxford said.
"It's very family friendly with the grandparents too, it's something they can all do together."
Also among those who travelled some distance were Moama quartet Ken Hawkins and his grandsons Oscar, 9, and Kelly, 12, and their mate Ned Kilborne, 13, who came across for the day.
The Young family from Thurgoona, dad Steve, mum Taryn and children Rachel, 8, and Liam, 10, appreciated the chance to watch elite athletes on their doorstep.
"It's great they think of Albury and play in a regional area," Mrs Young said.
Albury mayor Kylie King, who watched proceedings from the official function room along with Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren and the cities' deputy mayors, was thrilled the big crowd of 12 months ago was repeated.
"You always cross your fingers and hope it's not a one-hit wonder and that people turn up, which is great," Cr King said.
"It was always a concern when they shrunk the amount of matches in the BBL, we were worried 'would the regions miss out?', but the fact we've been included this year is fabulous.
"I know there are never guarantees on these things, but hopefully officials will go away and look at what we've been able to deliver."
Indeed the crowd number outshone the 9244 at Perth's Optus stadium to see Australian spinner Nathan Lyon claim his 500th Test wicket earlier this month.
