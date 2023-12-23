Cricket's new Lasith Malinga set to win over the Big Bash fans

An old-fashioned sling bowler is likely to win a flurry of fans after spearheading Sydney Thunder to a five-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday.
Pakistan's Zaman Khan has a similar action to former Sri Lankan superstar Lasith Malinga, who bamboozled batters for 16 years at international level with his unique round-arm action.
It would be unfair to compare their records as Malinga took 546 wickets, including 107 in 84 T20I's at an average of only 20.36.
But the similarities are remarkable.
Khan won player of the match, taking 3-24 from four overs, including the crucial wickets of Stars' captain Glenn Maxwell (30) and the dangerous Hilton Cartwright (22).
"He's got unbelievable skill and it's that action as well because it's one you don't see all the time," Thunder seamer Daniel Sams offered of his team-mate, who doesn't speak English.
"He's hard to pick as you don't see the same cues as with most other bowlers.
"That slower ball he bowled Cartwright with had so much dip on it."
The Stars were 2-30 when international superstar Maxwell came to the wicket in the fifth over.
He blasted a straight drive for four off Sams and then hammered a cut shot off Liam Hatcher so hard the gully fielder didn't have a realistic chance to react.
Maxwell blasted five boundaries in a 26-ball innings, adding 69 for the third wicket with Beau Webster, but just as the Stars looked set to pounce, Khan produced a superb yorker to Maxwell.
Cartwright then clubbed three fours and a six, which landed on the roof of the C. T. Donnolley Stand, but he was deceived by a Malinga-like slower ball.
The Stars headed into the final over on 6-170, but lost 4-0 in the final four balls.
Webster skied a pull shot from Sams who ran 15m to take the high ball, Usama Mir hit the next ball straight to mid-on, Mark Steketee was run out at the bowler's end and then Liam Dawson was bowled as the Stars were dismissed for 172.
"'Samsy' is world class at the death, rolling his fingers over the old ball and it was gripping, which made him tough to hit straight, we were probably 10-12 short," Webster explained.
Alex Hales and Cameron Bancroft then combined in a 78-run opening stand and from there the Thunder was always in control, passing the total five wickets down with 10 balls to spare.
It was the Border's second BBL game and was another tremendous success with a bumper crowd and 348 runs in glorious sunshine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.