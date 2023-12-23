It was billed as the 'Maxi' show, but big Beau did the damage for the Stars

One of world cricket's tallest players outshone one of the world's best in Saturday's Big Bash.
Two-metre Beau Webster top-scored with 59 in Melbourne Stars' innings of 172 and completed a superb all-round performance with 4-29.
However, it wasn't enough as Sydney Thunder scored a comfortable five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare at Lavington Sportsground and it wasn't enough for player of the match either after Thunder's Zaman Khan's dynamic 3-24.
Stars' captain Glenn Maxwell has been the biggest name in world cricket after two scintillating batting displays in the recent World Cup, but player of the match Zaman Khan bowled him with a superb yorker for 30.
"It was nice to spend a little bit of time in the middle and hit a couple of sixes to get the tournament underway and take a couple of wickets, but they were pretty clinical in the chase," Webster suggested.
It was the second BBL game at Lavington Sportsground and while the runs (348) didn't match last year's 394 between the Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes, which was the fifth highest output in the 61 games, the game's best batter was delighted.
"Yeah, I thought it was pretty good, it came on nicely when the ball was pitched up," he praised.
"The off-cutters held in the wicket, (Thunder's) Daniel Sams (4-33) is quite a good exponent of that and we thought we could utilise that, but they were a little too good with the bat."
It was the Thunder's first win from its three games, while home club Stars are now 0-3 and will need a dramatic improvement to play finals.
The crowd of 10,113 fell just short of last year's 10,171, but another quality game can only help the Border's hopes of a third successive game next year with AlburyCity Council, Cricket Albury-Wodonga and anyone involved with the event deserving of tremendous praise.
