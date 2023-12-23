'Tis the season to enjoy and share, to ensure no one is forgotten

It is plain to see we have been in the midst of another frantic Christmas season.
Across the Border and North East there's been the clogged car parks, bustling shopping strips and centres and the determined looks in the eyes of those hunting for gifts.
While the online realm continues to grow in strength, the hectic bricks-and-mortar shopping scenes have been a great sign for our retailers.
When such things are going well, the wider community does better - it's as simple as there's more money going around, making for a more robust regional economy.
But for many, Christmas has been and continues to be a time that brings little joy. Rather, it is a time of disconnection and isolation, whether that be the result of financial hardship or being on your own.
This year has very much been a time of greater pressures being borne on the community, as the impact of inflation and climbing mortgage interest rates bites.
Beyond that there is also the reality that these pressures so often fan the flames of the scourge of domestic and family violence, where fear is stoked by alcohol and illicit drugs. It is why the most important message of Christmas could be taking the time to care for others.
We wish all our readers a safe and joyous festive season and look forward to sharing the stories of our community in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.