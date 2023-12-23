The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Werribee Tigers and the Ovens and Murray have a long history between them

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 24 2023 - 10:53am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington Panther and Murray Bushranger Caleb Clemson has joined Werribee. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lavington Panther and Murray Bushranger Caleb Clemson has joined Werribee. Picture by Mark Jesser

Another Ovens and Murray footballer is heading to Werribee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help