Werribee Tigers and the Ovens and Murray have a long history between them

Another Ovens and Murray footballer is heading to Werribee.
Caleb Clemson has joined the production line to the VFL grand finalists, winning a rookie contract.
A player on a rookie contract is eligible to play seniors and the 18-year-old earnt his position after a month of training before Christmas.
"It's an awesome opportunity and a great experience," he said.
"Just the intensity at training, it stepped up a notch."
The 195cm key defender played every game with the Murray Bushrangers last season, along with six matches in the thirds and reserves at the Panthers.
"Halfway through the season it was a case of going to try out for the VFL down at Werribee," he offered.
At only 83kgs, Clemson will look to build his strength.
"I'll need to put on some size and I'd like to work on my leadership as well," he suggested.
The Tigers have a host of O and M products, including Wodonga's Hudson Garoni and inspirational midfielder Dom Brew.
"I've known Dom for a long time, we're really good family friends."
