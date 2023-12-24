Fining homeless people 'heartless, ineffective' says community housing group

A proposal to fine people sleeping rough has been slammed by a Border community housing organisation.
Beyond Housing said a draft local law to impose fines for camping or sleeping in public spaces could "worsen the issue it aims to resolve".
The groups's chief executive Celia Adams said in 2021 more than 200 people in Wodonga were homeless, a figure "likely to be significantly higher in 2023 with rising living costs".
"Evidence from both Australian and international contexts strongly indicates that punitive measures, such as fining individuals for camping or sleeping rough, are ineffective in deterring these activities," Ms Adams said.
"Far from resolving the issue, such actions can exacerbate the challenges the homeless face.
"This is because fines impose additional financial burdens on people who are already struggling to meet basic needs, effectively deepening their poverty."
Under the Draft Local Law 2024, the proposed policy states: "A person must not camp or sleep on any council land, a public place or on any road in a tent, swag, caravan, Winnebago or a motor vehicle ... unless he or she is within a caravan park licensed under the Residential Tenancies Act 1997."
Previously, the regulation stated, "A person must not, without a permit, camp on council land" - it did not include the word "sleeping".
Ms Adams said the policy was likely to intensify the marginalisation of people experiencing homelessness.
"Being fined can lead to a sense of alienation and social exclusion, diminishing the likelihood that individuals will seek or receive help from social services," she said.
"This further isolation can make it more challenging for them to access the resources and support necessary for securing stable housing.
"This approach is also at odds with international findings where similar strategies have failed to reduce homelessness and instead heightened marginalisation.
"Rather than relying on short-term, punitive measures, the city of Wodonga's focus should be on advocating for and increasing the stock of affordable, accessible housing."
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren would not be drawn on whether council officers would target homeless people.
"I cannot comment on these concerns until a consultation in its full has been considered by council," Cr Mildren said.
