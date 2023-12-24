From bandaging knees to beauty professional, Isabelle glows with success

For Isabelle Ratcliffe, the legacy of nursing flows through her veins, with generations before her leaving their mark.
But it was Ms Ratcliffe's grandmother who first planted the seed.
Growing up in Wodonga, while most kids her age were playing with Barbies, she was playing nurse, confidently bandaging up her little brother's scraped knees and offering a comforting touch to anyone who needed it.
Working as a nurse had always been her first choice.
"I went to university after school and worked for around 10 years in an acute setting," she said.
"I started at a hospital in Melbourne where I was an assistant nurse unit manager for eight years, and it was primarily plastics.
"I got to see a lot of the behind-the-scenes of how plastic surgery changes people's lives.
"There were lots of mastectomies and breast reconstruction for breast cancer, and abdominal plastics for people that struggled to lose weight, and that's where I became interested in it.
"I guess it was because I saw the other side of it when they see themselves for the first time, and it's quite positive."
Ms Ratcliffe said it was "fascinating and sparked something inside me".
Coming back home to Wodonga was something she always wanted to do, so when the opportunity came up, she "jumped at it".
"When I came home, I worked as a clinical nurse specialist at the hospital here, and I really liked it, but I wasn't passionate about it, and I kept missing my old job," she said.
"I wanted something else to mix into my day-to-day life.
"A friend of mine owns a clinic in Shepparton, and we were chatting about cosmetic nursing, and she said, 'go down this road, see if it interests you'.
"The more I looked into it, the more I saw what a big community it was and how much of a lifestyle change it would be for me."
Ms Ratcliffe said she had finally found her passion and couldn't be happier.
"I want to bring more awareness to the industry," she said.
"I know a lot of people have a negative stance against it. But at the same time, you exercise to feel good, you eat well to feel good, you buy new clothes to feel good.
"I'm very passionate about making people feel their best and more like themselves, so why can't you look good as well?"
She said there was increased demand for services, especially anti-wrinkle and lip filler.
But starting a business has come with its challenges.
Ms Ratcliffe said there were many misconceptions, but she always makes time for anyone who walks through her doors to "have their best interest, first and foremost at heart".
She said she holds high standards of herself, so if anyone is in doubt, "I'm here to help".
Ms Ratcliffe said she would describe herself as "friendly, hard working and bubbly," and anyone who knows her recognises her approach to work is the same as her personal life, "being authentic and humble".
"I didn't think I would ever be where I am," she said.
"Back when I started my career, any type of cosmetic surgery was very hush hush and very secretive, now it's a much different conversation and it's a very supportive industry.
"A good thing about anti-wrinkle is it's not forever.
"You can always come and see what it's like, or come in and chat with me to see if it's something I can put your mind at ease with.
"I'm always looking to expand my skills, knowledge, and client base, and in the future I hope to do just that."
