The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Leanne's humble story of compassion, resilience, and the gift of giving back

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
December 25 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leanne Johnson doesn't try to tick boxes in the community, "everything I do, I do to make others smile," she says. Picture by Tara Trewhella
Leanne Johnson doesn't try to tick boxes in the community, "everything I do, I do to make others smile," she says. Picture by Tara Trewhella

An undeniable gut feeling was telling Leanne Johnson a shift to Albury was the right move.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.