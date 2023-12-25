Leanne's humble story of compassion, resilience, and the gift of giving back

An undeniable gut feeling was telling Leanne Johnson a shift to Albury was the right move.
A job opportunity initially caught her eye, but there was so much more that made her stay.
Shaped by the enduring values instilled in her by her parents, who weathered the Depression, Ms Johnson's work at The Carevan Foundation is testament to her commitment to spreading smiles and looking out for the community's most vulnerable.
Ms Johnson never expected to end up in the country, having grown up in Melbourne, where she worked across the road from a commission housing estate as a childcare educator.
"I saw some really ordinary families that struggled badly," she said.
Mental health support had always been her passion, and it was fitting she made the move.
"I didn't want to move, but my ex husband and mum did at the time. I thought I'd hate the joint," she said.
"But I'm very grateful that I did because the opportunity for my kids and the sense of belonging in a small community is amazing.
"I started volunteering with the organisation (Carevan) before moving into a role."
Ms Johnson has four adult children and 12 grandchildren, so showing them "that kindness can go a long way" is important.
"They're very proud of my achievements," she said.
"There have been times over the years where I've had to put my work commitments before them.
"As a single mother of over 20 years, it's been tough balancing work and life, but my kids have always been 100 per cent behind me and they're my rock."
Her family have continued to motivate her.
"My kids are very kind, caring and compassionate," she said.
"I've come from a family of hard workers that instilled strong values in me, and I've done the same for my kids and will continue to do so for my grandchildren.
"I'm not trying to be anyone different. How you see me at work is how you'll see me in the community.
"If I see my clients in the street, I'll say 'hello', and if I have a family with me, I'll introduce them too.
"I want our people to feel that I'm not snobbing them and that I'm a humble person through and through."
She said her friends would describe her as caring, giving and empathetic, "but my girlfriend in Yarrawonga says I'm a sucker".
"I've never taken on a job for money, it's always been about passion," she said.
"I was shocked when I found out I was in the top 15 women.
"I don't think it's sunk in just yet because I just do what I do. Working with people in this community is my drive. It's a privilege and an honour.
"I feel very thankful that people have acknowledged me for that.
"I just rock up and get on with it."
Ms Johnson said outside of her work life, she enjoys being in nature and is "up to trying anything".
"I'm very comfortable in Albury," she said.
She said she saw Albury as an opportunity to share her skills and insights with others.
"I'm just going to continue to help people and make them feel seen and heard," Ms Johnson said.
Her job pushes her to achieve that, to get out into the community and reach more people.
And she hopes others "embrace life and make the most of every moment".
"My mother used to always say to me, 'you can have the backside out of your pants, but as long as you're happy that's the main thing'," she said.
Her advice to others?
"Make the most of your family and thoroughly enjoy every bit of life," she said.
"Grasp it with two hands, and don't forget to give the person beside you a smile."
