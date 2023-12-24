Victorian council rates capped at 2.75pc for next financial year

Victorian council rate increases will be capped at the 2.75 per cent for the next financial year.
Local Government minister Melissa Horne said the cap for 2024-25 was equal to the forecast Consumer Price Index.
The cap limits the amount Victorian councils can increase their total revenue from general rates and municipal charges.
After a debate spanning more than an hour at the May 15 council meeting, it was determined by a 4-3 vote to go against the recommended rise of 3.5 per cent and find middle ground.
Ms Horne also announced guidelines for service rates and charges for the collection of kerbside waste and recycling from properties.
Service rates and charges used to fund waste collection and management are not subject to the rate cap.
The guidelines detail services "that provide a general benefit to the whole municipality", such as tree planting, graffiti removal and street cleaning.
Ms Horne said the state government introduced the Fair Go Rates system in 2016 in a bid to reduce cost of living pressures.
"Fair Go Rates mean households have certainty over their council rates and in 2024-25, the increase will be kept to the forecast inflation rate," she said.
"The rates cap has made a real difference to household budgets over the past eight years and we'll keep working to reduce costs for families."
She said in the decade before the introduction of the rate cap, council rates increased by an average of six per cent per annum.
The average rate cap between 2016-17 and 2023-24 was 2.25 per cent.
Councils can apply for a higher rate cap if they can demonstrate community support and a critical need for spending on services or projects that require a rate rise above the capped amount.
There were no applications for an exemption this financial year, when the cap was set at 3.5 per cent.
