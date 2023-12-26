Country Basketball Cup bound for the border again, but with some changes

Thousands are set to converge on the border for the 36th Australian Junior Country Basketball Cup next month.
Operations Director Paul Gooding is predicting the tournament will attract around 2500 people to the region, including 68 teams from around Australia and New Zealand.
However, unlike previous years, there will be no Albury-Wodonga teams in 2024.
"Traditionally they were always available to alleviate byes, but next year however, we have a balanced number of nominated teams, which will include for the first time in a long time four teams from the ACT," Gooding said.
"We'll also have a couple of extra teams coming for South Australia."
Special guests are also set to arrive, with chief executive of FIBA Oceania, David Crocker, bound for the border.
"He's bringing a small group of interested possible participants, the chief executive of Philippines Basketball Association and the director of coaching of Philippines basketball," Gooding said.
"They're coming to have a look at the quality of the tournament, with the possibility of adding teams in 2025.
"There's the possibility it might grow from an international point of view."
In another change, the opening ceremony will be held during the evening at Wodonga, in what is a first for the tournament.
"It's always been a day thing, but we're testing out a night opening ceremony," Gooding said.
The closing ceremony will be held at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre.
After missing two years of the event due to Covid, Gooding admits the invitational national event has continued to go from strength to strength since it was reintroduced earlier this year.
"It's a pretty big gig," he said.
"It's stood the test of time and interest is getting bigger and better."
The Country Cup will run from January 16-20.
