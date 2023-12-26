The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Aquaman the only outlet after staying high and dry on Christmas Day

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated December 26 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury resident Garry Brooker, his grandson Harry Simmons, 8, and son-in-law Tom Simmons were on deck for the Aquaman sequel at Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga on Boxing Day. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury resident Garry Brooker, his grandson Harry Simmons, 8, and son-in-law Tom Simmons were on deck for the Aquaman sequel at Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga on Boxing Day. Picture by Mark Jesser

AFTER a wet Christmas on the Border it seems only apt that cinema-goers flocked to Aquaman on Boxing Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.