Aquaman the only outlet after staying high and dry on Christmas Day

AFTER a wet Christmas on the Border it seems only apt that cinema-goers flocked to Aquaman on Boxing Day.
Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom opened at Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga on Tuesday, December 26, four days after its US release.
Based on the DC character Aquaman, the US superhero film is the sequel to Aquaman (2018) and the 15th film and final instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).
Three generations of an Albury family were among those watching the film in Albury on Boxing Day.
Albury grandfather Garry Brooker, his son-in-law Tom Simmons and grandson Harry Simmons, 8, were on deck for the sequel.
"It was a chance to get out of the house," Tom Simmons said.
"We have a pool but couldn't swim on Christmas Day.
"We'd watched Aquaman and thought we'd come and see the sequel."
Albury mum Rachel White, along with her children Amelia McKechnie, 13, and Jarketta Damm, 8, and Tara Kohte, of Wodonga, also went along to the new release of Aquaman.
Ms White said her children loved the superhero genre in films.
"We all loved the first movie," she said.
"The talent (Jason Momoa) and the tight suit really has nothing to do with it!"
Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga general manager Kelly Davis said Aquaman and Wonka were popular drawcards on Boxing Day this year.
"We expect a lot of people coming in to see those two films," she said.
Having opened in Australia on December 14, Wonka was a musical fantasy film directed by Paul King, who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby, based on a story by King.
It was the third live-action film based on Roald Dahl's novel, following Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).
