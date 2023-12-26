YEAR IN REVIEW: Check out some of the top Border sporting quotes of 2023

As I left, he gave my wife a hug and said 'how do you ever put up with him?' and then Garry and I had a hug and I gave him a peck on the forehead, a man kiss. I looked at him and he had a little tear running down his cheek and I had a tear running down mine. That was the moment I realised the love and respect I had for him - Osborne's 1985 premiership coach Phil Cox on Garry O'Connell.