YEAR IN REVIEW: Check out some of the top Border sporting quotes of 2023

The Border Mail's Andrew Moir has taken a look back at some of the most memorable comments made in 2023.
TOUGH TIMES
The bill is $220,000. So we have set up something similar to a GoFundMe page but it's through the Australian Sports Foundation - Corowa-Rutherglen president Graham Hosier after the clubrooms were flooded.
PERFECT TIMING
Luke was part of a group of overseas players who were playing at Endeavour Hills in Melbourne, but when that ended he wanted to stay out here and keep playing so we got in contact - New City Cricket club president Brad Baker after signing English Northamptonshire county captain Luke Procter.
BETTER SAFE THAN SORRY
Even though I travelled all that way, I didn't have an issue with the stewards decision to abandon the meeting ... it would have been a disaster waiting to happen - Albury horse trainer Ron Stubbs after he travelled 800kms to Murray Bridge with odds-on favourite Boss Lady Rocks. The race was abandoned because tumbleweeds were blowing across the track.
DANGER
He has publicly said, depending on how his AFL career finishes, if he plays anywhere, he'll definitely be playing, I'm not sure how many games, but he'd love to play with Wangaratta Rovers - Hawks' football operations manager Barry Sullivan on good friend, business partner and Geelong premiership player Patrick Dangerfield.
MUM'S THE WORD
It's my turn to be a Mum to my own kids rather than to everyone else - Former Corowa-Rutherglen coach Georgie Bruce after seven years in charge.
ALWAYS RELIABLE
I don't think there's anyone else in the comp you'd want coming in when your team's in a bit of strife - Tallangatta cricketer Sam Stephens on 50-year-old Andrew Lade.
NEXT STEP
If Eb can get that extra zip, then you start to trouble the better batters more often - NSW Breakers' coach Gavan Twining on what Howlong's Ebony Hoskin needs to take that next step.
TOO RISKY
The insurance assessor has had an initial look at the damage and deemed the building to be off limits because of the health risks associated with mould and other issues - Corowa-Rutherglen president Graham Hosier on those flood-affected clubrooms.
ASSISTANT EDNIE
I'm looking forward to working alongside Stevie J and hopefully he wants me to help out more than being just a glorified cone mover at training - Yarrawonga great Craig Ednie on being Steve Johnson's assistant coach.
HONEST THOUGHTS
People who know me, know I don't hold back when giving my opinion when asked - Albury's Norm Loy, who vowed he wouldn't return to horse training after Racing NSW disqualified and fined him for a Facebook rant.
ONE OF A KIND
He was on another level, I've never seen anyone in this competition bat like that - Experienced Belvoir seam bowler Matt Jaensch after Tallangatta's Shoaib Shaikh smashed 153 from 122 balls.
CLUB'S HEARTBREAK
We are hurting, and the community are hurting as a result of this, so we are determined to continue the fight on for a reset in 2024 - Corowa-Rutherglen statement after electing to sit out 2023 due to a player shortage and the flooding of the clubrooms.
REMEMBERING DAD
Dad was one in a million. Whether you were from the top end of town or the bottom end of town, he treated everyone the same and he would connect with the younger generation - Rob 'Nobby' O'Connell on the passing of his father and much-loved Osborne stalwart Garry O'Connell.
TEARFUL MOMENT
As I left, he gave my wife a hug and said 'how do you ever put up with him?' and then Garry and I had a hug and I gave him a peck on the forehead, a man kiss. I looked at him and he had a little tear running down his cheek and I had a tear running down mine. That was the moment I realised the love and respect I had for him - Osborne's 1985 premiership coach Phil Cox on Garry O'Connell.
OFFERING OPINION
I'm not a defeatist, but if I was Corowa-Rutherglen, I'd be making all efforts, and I'm sure they are, to keep the teams afloat this year, in my experience, I couldn't see them coming back - Neil Reid was Glewrowan's new secretary in 2019 when the club went into recess from the Ovens and King. It's never returned.
LAST STANDING
It's not a great start to my coaching career. From last year, I'm the only returning A-grade or B-grader across the senior teams - Corowa-Rutherglen star Sophie Hanrahan.
UNCERTAINTY
Unfortunately, I still don't really have a timeline - sidelined Albury co-coach Anthony Miles on his comeback after a horror foot injury in August, 2022.
HOMEGROWN HERO
I'm just stoked to represent the Corowa-Rutherglen community, make everyone there proud - Kaelan Bradtke after he was recruited by Richmond, just as his former club had announced it wouldn't contest the 2023 season.
MAKING IMPACT
He's been fantastic, probably his influence around the club is underestimated - Tallangatta cricket president Jon Thomas on star bat Shoaib Shaikh.
CALLING TIME
So an old warhorse running around is probably not going to help Myrtleford this year - Former AFL player Dawson Simpson retires after a knee injury.
COMMON GOAL
Everyone's been able to park their ego and come together for the betterment of the association and the side - Border Bullets' captain Liam Scammell, ahead of the Regional Bash.
SHE'S EARNED IT
She's done all the hard work, done everything we've asked of her so we thought we'd give her this opportunity - New City president Brad Baker after 16-year-old Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig became the first female to play first grade in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's 165-year history. She took 1-30 from four overs.
MAKING HISTORY
She had no idea that it was actually so special, so to be able to look back on this in the future and say 'I was the first woman to play first-grade in Albury-Wodonga' is pretty exciting - Riverina Bullets' coach Catherine Wood on Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig's achievement.
TOUGH CALL
We've got time to focus on our club for 2024 and whatever else comes around that, it's giving us that opportunity to either re-enter as Corowa-Rutherglen in 2024, which is what this vote allows us to do - Corowa-Rutherglen board member Jason Marks after it became official, the Roos would not enter any football teams or its two senior netball grades this year.
REMAINING POSITIVE
All the boys have been positive about the fact they will be returning in 2024 - Corowa-Rutherglen coach Steve Owen following the Monday night's special members meeting.
IMPRESSIVE
He's batting on a different wicket to everyone else at the moment - Victoria's Campbell Kellaway, a rising star of Australian cricket, on another one, Matt Short after day two of the Sheffield Shield clash against NSW at Lavington Sportsground.
PASSION FOR GAME
I have to live through these guys now because this is the stuff I'd still love to be playing in - Border Bullets' coach Trent Ball, who has battled health issues.
ALL FOR FUN
The last few years, we've been stuffing around a little bit, just playing footy for fun and not getting anywhere - new CDHBU co-captain Andrew Phibbs.
NAIL-BITER
I was a nervous wreck all game; you want everyone to do their job and you want them to do well but I was a terrible supporter on the sideline - Riverina Bullets' coach Catherine Wood. The women's side retained the Regional Bash at North Sydney Oval.
ACCEPTING DEFEAT
Tendai (Chisoro) taking a hat-trick was just amazing and some of the fielding was exceptional so on behalf of Cricket Albury-Wodonga, I've got to be proud of the guys - Cricket Albury-Wodonga chairperson Michael Erdeljac after the Border Bullets were beaten by perennial NSW Country powerhouse Newcastle in the Regional Bash semi-final at North Sydney Oval.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.