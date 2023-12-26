Wind gusts, and hail are possible for the Border, with more rain to come

Thunderstorms bringing "very strong" wind gusts and hail could still hit Albury-Wodonga later on Boxing Day before the burst of wet weather abates.
Sporadic showers have been tipped to linger for the remainder of Tuesday, December 26, as a low pressure system now sitting in southern NSW continues to move south into the Tasman Sea.
Bureau of Meteorology community information officer Daniel Hayes said the system, associated with an upper-level system, had already produced "quite a lot of rainfall".
That has included 19.2 millimetres in the Albury-Wodonga gauge between Christmas Eve and 3pm on Tuesday, December 26.
Mr Hayes said the forecast for the New Year though was for a return to calmer conditions, clear skies and warmer temperatures, of 30 degrees for New Year's Eve and about 32 on January 1.
"Basically for today more shower and storm activity is expected," he said on Tuesday.
"There is a possibility that some of those thunderstorms once again could be severe around the place, and so there is the potential for very strong wind gusts.
"We could see hail and we could again see some very intense rainfall figures."
Mr Hayes said that the low pressure system would begin to weaken on Wednesday, December 27, as it moved into the Tasman Sea.
"Today is probably the most active of the remaining days," he said.
"There will still be some shower activity around tomorrow and again the possibility of thunderstorm activity with the system weakening.
"Hopefully we see less of the severe activity after today, but today could still be quite active, certainly around Albury-Wodonga."
Mr Hayes said there was the possibility of some showers on Thursday, "but for the most part the activity will really be clearing up" with cloudy conditions for the rest of the week.
"Once the skies start to clear, you'll warm up a couple of degrees, with forecast days of around 27 degrees and heading for around 29 by the end of the week," he said.
"There is quite a lot of hot air over the northern parts, but at this stage (it's) ... not really expected to head down over the south-east for a little while yet."
Mr Hayes said the forecast top for New Year's Day was "pretty much bang on" for the average temperature of 32 degrees, without getting especially hot.
