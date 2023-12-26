The Border Mail
Wind gusts, and hail are possible for the Border, with more rain to come

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
December 26 2023 - 3:34pm
Thunderstorms battered parts of the Riverina on Christmas Day. File Picture.
Thunderstorms bringing "very strong" wind gusts and hail could still hit Albury-Wodonga later on Boxing Day before the burst of wet weather abates.

