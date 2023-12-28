The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: High blood pressure a silent killer, so please get regular checks

By Letters to the Editor
December 28 2023 - 12:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Make having regular blood pressure checks a priority in 2024, Stroke Foundation chief executive Dr Lisa Murphy says. Picture by Shutterstock
Make having regular blood pressure checks a priority in 2024, Stroke Foundation chief executive Dr Lisa Murphy says. Picture by Shutterstock

Check blood pressure regularly

At this busy time of year, we hear so much about making New Year's resolutions in an effort to improve our health. Eat better, drink less, exercise more, quit smoking, drink more water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.