YOUR SAY: High blood pressure a silent killer, so please get regular checks

At this busy time of year, we hear so much about making New Year's resolutions in an effort to improve our health. Eat better, drink less, exercise more, quit smoking, drink more water.
Blood pressure is the single biggest modifiable risk factor for stroke and it can be managed with medication.
High blood pressure damages blood vessel walls and makes them weaker causing a burst blood vessel and a stroke.
Around 4.1 million of us have high blood pressure and many of us don't realise it. Unfortunately, high blood pressure is a silent killer, it has no symptoms. The only way to know if it is a health issue for you is by having it checked by your doctor or pharmacist.
You can control your blood pressure by reducing your salt intake and changing your diet and lifestyle, particularly through regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight.
We often hear stories from survivors of stroke and their carers that stroke changed their family's life over the Christmas period. Often, they miss the warning signs because they were celebrating or didn't want to be a burden on their family. But it is always better to be safe rather than sorry.
Stroke can change lives in an instant. It attacks the brain - the human control centre - and can strike anyone of any age. More than 27,400 people had a stroke for the first time in 2023, which equates to one every 19 minutes.
The good news is 80 per cent of strokes can be prevented. Make having regular blood pressure checks a priority in 2024. Be aware of your stroke risk and take steps to manage it. Do it for yourself and do it for your family.
It will only take five minutes, and it could save your life.
About 40 years ago a royal commission made a recommendation to put all power lines underground in fire-affected regional areas. But this has not been implemented as the city-centric pollies say it is too expensive.
But with this renewable energy push these same pollies can find money to build solar and wind farms in regional areas. It would be interesting to see how much state and federal monies have been delivered in subsidies over the years to make this a reality. I believe some of these subsidies are being given to major corporations with strong overseas investment.
Many regional people seem to accept this as the norm, which is sad as our living standards enjoyed by the inner city slickers are being further eroded.
Note not only bushfires affect power supplies to regional areas but floods and mini tornados can cut supply to many regional areas for extended periods, which could be more in line with city-centric areas.
It is about time regional and outer city people stood up against the inner city minority dictating the political agenda.
Three things not mentioned in Blair Thomson's article about the Culcairn solar farm that should have been mentioned, regarding this huge solar farm are:
1. The environmental damage caused. Are the Greens screaming out about this? No! No crops can grow under it, nor sheep graze there, as someone suggested they could ... far too toxic and hot.
2. Solar panels get extremely hot and reflect that heat back into the atmosphere.That can't be good, either.
3. I may be corrected here but I understood also that toxic acid is given off?
I sincerely hope that this 'farm' is not placed too close to the good residents of Culcairn.
