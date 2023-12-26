O and M club lands younger brother of best and fairest winner

Lavington has snared the signature of one of the most talented teenagers in the Riverina league.
Jack Glanvill recently committed to the Panthers for next year after a breakout season which included a senior premiership with Turvey Park and making his VFL debut with GWS Giants.
The 18-year-old was also part of Under-18 National Championships in which the Allies captured their maiden title after overcoming Vic Country in the final.
The Allies side featured Murray Bushrangers Connor O'Sullivan (Geelong), Darcy Wilson (St Kilda) and Phoenix Gothard (GWS Giants) who were all recently picked-up at the AFL Draft.
Billy thrived under coach Adam Schneider to become the equal youngest ever winner of the Panthers' best and fairest as a 19-year-old.
He equalled club champion Matt Pendergast who won the first of his five best and fairest awards as a 19-year-old in 2002.
The win in the best and fairest prompted Billy to join West Adelaide this year and test himself at the higher level.
Billy played the opening two rounds in the seniors for the SANFL club and a further two matches in the reserves before returning to Lavington Sports Ground in round five.
He cited homesickness as the major reason behind his early season decision to return to the O&M.
Jack is set to relocate to the Border early in the new year and is excited by the prospect of challenging himself at the higher standard of the O&M alongside his older sibling.
"Yeah I'm looking forward to getting down there and cracking in," Glanvill told The Daily Advertiser
"It should be good.
"Obviously my brother is already at the club.
"It's sort of been at the back of my mind that I've always wanted to go over and play with him and this year it all came together that I'd go over and play with him again which is good.
"We played a bit together. I think it was my first year of seniors in the back half of the year (2021) and we would've played maybe six or seven games together.
"Then we played school footy together as well, so we've played together a bit but I'm looking forward to playing with him again."
Jack was also part of the Giants Academy this year and played five matches in the Coates Talent League.
He also made his VFL debut against Southport in round 13 where he finished with eight disposals and one tackle.
Jack played predominantly across half-forward and on a wing for Turvey Park but was unsure what role he would play for the Panthers.
"I'm not 100 percent sure yet," he said.
"I wouldn't mind trying to push for a spot on the ball but I'll wait and see what the go is."
It was a busy year for Glanvill both on and off the field as he juggled his year 12 studies alongside a number of representative commitments with the GWS Giants Academy and Allies.
Reflecting on the season just gone, Glanvill said it was enjoyable and he was glad he was to shrug off some niggling injuries to be part of some success.
"It was cool," he said.
"There was a fair bit going on playing Giants and travelling around with the Allies.
"Then with Turvey obviously winning the premiership and I also missed a bit of footy as I had that knee injury and then I hurt my shoulder.
"It was a pretty crazy year, but it was good to win the Allies premiership and then winning for Turvey."
