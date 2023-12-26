The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

'We're going to fill up two trolleys': Savvy shoppers hunt for Boxing Day sales

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated December 26 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Turvey and Nicola Fortington, of Wodonga, have made good use of Albury's Boxing Day sales. Picture by Mark Jesser
Sarah Turvey and Nicola Fortington, of Wodonga, have made good use of Albury's Boxing Day sales. Picture by Mark Jesser

Swerving through a sea of Boxing Day shoppers with an overflowing trolley before them, Sarah Turvey and Nicola Fortington made their way down Kiewa Street, hunting for a bargain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.