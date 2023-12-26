'We're going to fill up two trolleys': Savvy shoppers hunt for Boxing Day sales

Swerving through a sea of Boxing Day shoppers with an overflowing trolley before them, Sarah Turvey and Nicola Fortington made their way down Kiewa Street, hunting for a bargain.
"Kmart, we're coming for you," Ms Fortington said. "We're going to fill up two trolleys this time."
The pair from Wodonga were among the crowd of shoppers who swarmed Dean Street on Tuesday, December 26, hoping to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales.
"All of this is literally just from Target," Ms Fortington said, pointing to a trolley packed with homeware.
"We've still got a couple more shops to go, so I'm terrified for what we'll come out with next."
Ms Fortington and Ms Turvey weren't the only shoppers looking to snap up a good buy.
"Our number one target is always the clearance racks," Ms Turvey said.
"Hit them first and then focus on the sales. And this year, we did pretty well - most of the stuff we got was 50 per cent off.
Meanwhile, mother-daughter duo Diana and Sienna Prosser said they drove from Mount Alfred to spend big in Albury.
"We came in with a plan of what we wanted to get, so now it's just a matter of finding the best deals," Sienna, 17, said.
But the deals are not as good as in previous years.
"Usually it's all 50-60 per cent off, but now it's only 30 per cent off at some places, and there's lots of stuff not on sale at all," she said.
Maintaining a family tradition, Guy Rowson and his son Elliot, 13, travelled from Tangambalanga in search of deals.
"We've been doing this since before I had kids," Mr Rowson said.
"I give each family member a US note, and they give it back to me in exchange for credits for Boxing Day shopping.
"What they don't spend on the day, they get to save."
Elliot, eyeing deals at EB Games and Mr Rowson, searching for shirts at Lowes, admitted they had no strategy when it came to shopping.
"We're window shoppers, mate," Mr Rowson said.
"Either get here at the crack of dawn and pick up the clearance items or come and have a meander."
Mr Rowson agreed the sales were no longer what they used to be.
"I remember I was in Geelong in maybe 1990, and you queued up with a few hundred people outside the store to go in and get those items that had been marked down on clearance," he said.
"I think now it's more like a Black Friday sale where there's certain markdowns and everything's got a discount point as opposed to what they wanted to clear out.
"So I think it's probably less feverish."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.