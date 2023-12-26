We look back on the final Border sporting quotes of 2023

The Border Mail's Andrew Moir takes us through the second instalment of the best quotes from 2023. See the first instalment here.
BREAK-UPS
Liv's my best friend and when she made the decision to leave last year, it was like a break-up. Coming to terms with never again being able to play netball or win a premiership with my best friend ... was really sad - Myrtleford recruit Sophie Hanrahan after being forced to find a new club when Corowa-Rutherglen went into recess. She joined Olivia La Spina at the Saints.
BIT OF BANTER
Old Plugger Lockett bowled off-spin, he hasn't bowled much off-spin, mind you he doesn't turn them very much (laughs), but he tied it up and put the pressure back on them - Yackandandah captain Bailey Glass's light-hearted jibe at Andrew Lockett after winning through to the district grand final.
SELF-AWARE
I'm not the biggest bloke on the field and people definitely look at me and go 'he's skinny.' - 76kg Wodonga player Jett Cassidy.
ON YOUR OWN
There is nowhere to hide in the boxing ring. You can't rely on your team-mates to cover for you and you can't afford to have an off day in boxing - Former AFL footballer Frazer Dale on his boxing career.
SHOW ME THE MONEY
As far as I'm aware, I meet all the criteria to be eligible for the bonus but I haven't received a cent yet - strapper Paul Duryea was yet to receive a $21,000 bonus from Racing NSW after Corowa horse Front Page won the $2million Kosciuskzo in October, 2022. This was in March, 2023.
ACCEPTANCE
Although we are disappointed at the severity of the sanctions, we will move on with the 2023 season - Wangaratta Football Netball Club press release after the club was found guilty of breaking the 2022 salary cap and issued with three sanctions.
HINDSIGHT
Looking back it wasn't the right call, but we've won our last two finals chasing and we beat them this season chasing, so I thought we'd go for it, but it didn't pay off - Barnawartha Chiltern captain Rhys Ritchie after sending grand final specialists Yackandandah into bat in the district decider.
WEIGHING IN
They should start on minus eight points to ensure the integrity of the competition - former Myrtleford president Ian Wales didn't agree that Wangaratta should not play for competition points in the first two games, therefore giving up a potential eight points.
GREAT DESCRIPTION
The latest injury was when I was pushing off shore to jump into a boat and basically ended up with a hamburger with the lot - Matt Seiter with a typically colourful way to describe the injury which ended his career.
HOW IT STARTED
When I was playing basketball as a kid growing up in Wodonga, Matt DeKoeyer called me 'Goof' one day because I had a Goofy singlet on. That was 25-years ago and it has stuck - Matt Seiter again.
STANDING OUT
He has been in our system for five minutes, but he has taken us by storm, really - Richmond coach Damien Hardwick on North Albury product Tylar Young, who debuted against Adelaide.
FINDING STRENGTH
As a young man, I was brought up as a Christian and it gives me strength in difficult times, to look to the Lord, because he gives me strength - St Patrick's Zimbabwean import Tendai Chisoro.
RISING UP
We pride ourselves on being able to develop our juniors and raise them through the ranks - Lavington premiership captain Dave Tassell after toppling St Patrick's in the Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial grand final.
SPECIAL INFLUENCE
I told the boys a few weeks ago about my upbringing and the life I lived at home and what my Grandad means to me so for him to turn up was a massive surprise. The way I am, my morals, my beliefs, the way I carry myself every day is solely down to him - St Patrick's all-rounder Luke Evans after the club raised almost $3000 so his UK-based grandfather Roy Honeybone could attend the game in one of the most touching moments of the year.
HUGE NEWS
The 2022 OMFNL senior football premiership awarded to the Wangaratta FNC cannot be recognised due to the AFL Victoria APP Rule breach. As such, there will be no OMFNL senior football premier declared for the 2022 season - The Ovens and Murray Football Netball League board strips Wangaratta of last year's flag.
SPEAKING OUT
We had to make a statement, it's all about the integrity, not just of the O and M, but community football - O and M chairperson David Sinclair following the season launch on Wangaratta's loss of the flag.
TURNING POINT
I was probably in between footy and cricket but now I've chosen footy and I'm really keen to give it a big crack this year - Phoenix Gothard in March. In November he was drafted to GWS.
TAKING ACTION
I was pushing close to the 100kg mark, I'm just below 90 now. I could have went two ways, going down the path I was going or do something about it - Lavington's Tom Hargreave.
CLOSE CALL
I thought I might have injured something downstairs, but it missed - Wodonga's Angus Baker can laugh after he cannonned into the goalpost in the season-opener against Lavington.
UNSTOPPABLE
Clubs are going to have to work out how to shut her down - Wodonga coach Bianca Mann on Lavington's 196cm goal shooter Christine Oguche after the first game. They couldn't stop her as she played a leading role in the premiership.
CROWDS FLOCK
I haven't seen as big a crowd like this from the start of the day through to the end of the game since the Barry Hall-Brendan Fevola game - Rovers' football operations manager Barry Sullivan after 3000 flocked to the inaugural Good Friday clash against Wangaratta. Rovers won a thriller.
MIND GAME
Netball plays a massive role in my mental health so not being out on court definitely took its toll - Myrtleford co-coach Olivia La Spina on her comeback from a ruptured Achilles tendon.
BAD LUCK
We're really saddened by that because he's such an important person at our club - Myrtleford coach Craig Millar after Brady Sharp ruptured his ACL during the pre-season.
SPECIAL MOMENT
This means so much to me because my parents have raced at it for ages and I've been to nearly every carnival since I've been born - Wangaratta's Bella Pasquali after beating Grace O'Dwyer to win the Stawell Women's Gift. Eight years earlier, O'Dwyer beat the 16-year-old's mum Anna in the same race.
HONESTY BEST POLICY
'Bords' is the best defender in the league, I absolutely hate playing on him - Wangaratta Rovers' forward Alex Marklew on his long-time Wangaratta rival Michael Bordignon.
MISUNDERSTOOD
They probably think I'm a weirdo and they walk away at the end of the day, going 'that guy's a...' but they don't understand what I am - Holbrook straight shooter Michael Rampal on what opponents might think of him.
TRAP SET
They were in our faces and we niggled back, when the losing team falls into that trap, it doesn't end well - Tumut co-coach Lachie Bristow on the riveting 14-12 loss to Albury Thunder where one person was sent off - Thunder trainer Paul Shephard.
PRE-SEASON
I've gone from 96kg to 104kg and felt like I was fit and moving well - Jindera full-forward Trent Castles after a massive pre-season in the gym.
STICK IT OUT
I wanted to show my children that just because things are hard, you don't always take the easy option and go somewhere else, you stay and find a way to make it better where you are - St Pat's 400-gamer Andy Stevens in the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
JOKER
Anybody that knows 'Adsey' knows that he doesn't take himself too seriously - Cudgewa coach Drew Cameron on gun recruit Adam Prior.
HARD TO BELIEVE
I think there might be a bit of chicken salt on that story - Mitta United's star recruit Jarrod Hodgkin when it was put to him that he had had close to 50 touches in each of the first three games.
TOUGH BREAK
It happened in the first two minutes and I knew there was something wrong, it felt like my tooth was missing - Myrtleford recruit Sam Hilton-Joyce relays the story after he broke his jaw in a match with Surfers Paradise and played out the game.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.