We look back on the final Border sporting quotes of 2023

I told the boys a few weeks ago about my upbringing and the life I lived at home and what my Grandad means to me so for him to turn up was a massive surprise. The way I am, my morals, my beliefs, the way I carry myself every day is solely down to him - St Patrick's all-rounder Luke Evans after the club raised almost $3000 so his UK-based grandfather Roy Honeybone could attend the game in one of the most touching moments of the year.