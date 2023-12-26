Frustrated trainer vows Albury stables will only be used to 'pre-train' in the future

LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has revealed he is set to use his Albury stables predominantly to 'pre-train' in the future.
Beer recently secured 20 boxes at Kembla Grange after another winter plagued by wet tracks at Albury prompted Beer to make the move to the provincial club.
The Albury trainer had his first runner from his Kembla Grange stables in mid-October and had planned to operate both stables to provide clients more flexibility in regards to the targeting of suitable races.
However, Beer revealed that he planned to have minimal runners from his Albury base in the future and he would use the stables predominantly for pre-training.
The three-time SDRA winning trainer said he would nominate two runners for the upcoming meeting at Corowa on Saturday which could possibly be his last in the SDRA.
"I've got two going to Corowa next week and they will be my last runners there. I'll just pre-train (from Albury), get them up and then bring them up here," Beer told The Daily Advertiser
"We'll have limited gallopers run down there. I just don't see the point.
"A lot of our horses with SDRA form are coming up and winning at provincial level for $45,000.
"I don't see the point in running for $27,000 when you have to deal with obstacles like today (Wagga track switch)."
His patience has simply run out.
"Albury got three million for a new track. Three and a half years ago I was told I would never have to go through another winter with just one sand track and there still hasn't been a shovel go in the ground," he said.
"I didn't really have a choice but to bite the bullet and go. If I was waiting around for their word, I'd still be in the same boat.
"It's disappointing. The amount of meetings that we (in the SDRA) lose or are transferred is just astronomical.
"The thing I get disappointed about is the owners are the ones that have to cop it. They've got to pay the extra. It's very frustrating."
Beer has also called upon racing authorities to look at reimbursing costs for those affected by the track switch at Wagga for the Ted Ryder Cup meeting last Friday.
Racing NSW stewards were forced to switch the meeting from the course proper to the Riverside track after an issue was discovered on race morning.
Beer who was 90 minutes into the trip from Kembla Grange was forced to scratch his two runners in Greek Tycoon and Old Gregg after the distances of their races were also changed.
The leading trainer admitted he was extremely 'frustrated' and 'disappointed' by what took place at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday morning and questioned where the reimbursement is for costs that are ultimately passed onto owners.
"The infuriating thing for me is, whenever we stuff up, there is a monetary amount attached to that error. Every human error we make," Beer said.
"I put a rider down late, $100. I rock up to the races late, $100. I forget to put a tongue tie on and walk into the mounting yard, $100.
"I forget the colours, everything. They take the opportunity. But when the shoe is on the other foot, no one's to blame.
"I don't expect the stewards to fine the race club but I put an extra person on this morning to get away early.
"I've taken two staff with me and I've done $150 in fuel and now all of the owners now have to pay up for another week to go to the races. Who covers that?"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.