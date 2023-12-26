The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Frustrated trainer vows Albury stables will only be used to 'pre-train' in the future

MM
Brent Godde
By Matt Malone, and Brent Godde
Updated December 26 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could it be 'last drinks' for Mitch Beer at Albury with the leading SDRA trainer set to have most of his starters based from Kembla Grange in the future.
Could it be 'last drinks' for Mitch Beer at Albury with the leading SDRA trainer set to have most of his starters based from Kembla Grange in the future.

LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer has revealed he is set to use his Albury stables predominantly to 'pre-train' in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.