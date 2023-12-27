Road to independence: driving program helps migrant women connect to opportunities

The road ahead is now paved with opportunity for a group of migrant women on the Border thanks to a learn-to-drive program that's steering them towards a life of independence in Australia.
The faces of Rehema Batinda Katona and Nyanzaninka Nyandamutswa light up with smiles as they explain how learning to drive has been a lifeline to them and their families.
"I am able to work now," says 41-year-old Rehema, who has three children, is on her P plates and has found a cleaning job at a Lavington hotel.
"I am able to do the shopping and I can drive my (youngest) daughter to school - I go everywhere!"
Nyanzaninka, 45, who has five children living at home with her, is currently on her L plates.
She's hoping gaining her licence will give her greater independence - and increase the chance of finding employment after fleeing from the war-torn horrors of her homeland several years ago.
The women, who are originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, have been given the opportunity to learn to drive thanks to a unique collaboration between the Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau and Border Trust.
The Drive to Connect program provides vulnerable Congolese women with access to professional driving lessons so they are able to carry out everyday tasks we take for granted.
Activities such as grocery shopping, attending English lessons, medical and dental appointments and complying with crucial government department appointments in order to keep their entitlements.
During 2022 and 2023, Drive to Connect was made possible thanks to funds provided from a Border Trust 'Named Sub-Fund' with a grant application made by the Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau.
Border Trust community engagement and impact officer Glenys Atkins explains a sub-fund allows individuals, families and businesses to provide assistance at a grassroots level by connecting with their preferred charities or causes.
In this case donor Katharine Sleeman found she was drawn to the plight of the Congolese women.
"I feel so much empathy and compassion for these women and their challenges, and I am so glad that I have been able to contribute to helping them achieve greater independence and form connections within our community," Ms Sleeman said.
Each year up to six to eight women are put through the Drive to Connect program.
Diana Elliott, who leads the settlement program at the Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau, says the aim is to follow the women all the way through to obtaining a licence "rather than just offering a few lessons" to many.
"Paying for extra lessons (which are expensive) or finding opportunities to safely practise their driving in the community can be a barrier to these women getting a licence," Ms Elliott explains.
"Because of this program, the women have been able to find work, they can drive their children to school or they can study and they don't have to rely on public transport."
Rehema and Nyanzaninka speak with deep gratitude of the "freedoms" life in Australia has afforded them.
But some of their heartfelt thanks - and even bigger hugs - are reserved for Diana.
"She is the mother of everyone," Rehema says of the support that's provided through the Volunteer Resource Bureau.
"She is a friend for every Congolese (woman)."
As for the other benefits of being able to drive around the streets in Australia?
"This heart is good," Rehema beams. "There is no one shooting here, it is very peaceful and there is no stress."
A bit more about Border Trust
Border Trust is a community foundation for the border region, covering the six local government areas of Albury, Wodonga, Greater Hume, Towong, Federation and Indigo.
Border Trust connects the generosity of donors with local community groups and not-for-profit organisations, funding life-changing initiatives that build community capacity, resilience and growth.
... and about the Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau
The Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau recruits volunteers and refers them to community organisations in a variety of areas across NSW and Victoria. The bureau helps individuals find volunteer opportunities that match their interests, skills, passion and values to ensure a positive volunteering experience.
It offers settlement services through the Settlement Engagement Transition Support (SETS) program.
Settlement officers assist newly arrived migrants, refugees and humanitarian entrants with settling and living in Australia.
