'Bravery by the bucketload': our community shares hopes for 2024

Inspired by a Christmas message written by Albury documentary-maker and Solstice film creator Helen Newman, The Border Mail's JODIE O'SULLIVAN asked community leaders, advocates and influencers to share their hopes and wishes for our world in 2024:
"I hope to see people open to building their knowledge and relationships with our diverse communities. We will continue our journey of truth telling and building a positive shared future."
RUTH DAVYS, Wiradjuri leader
"For the agriculture sector, I want to see a year of more stability and balance for livestock demand and pricing, a season that is more reliably predicted by weather forecasting and general interest rate relief. Above all, I hope we all find regular reminders of appreciation for living in a country with safety, democracy and healthcare."
TIM ROBINSON, Paull & Scollard Nutrien livestock agent
"May 2024 be the year we embrace acts of compassion, generosity, kindness and bravery by the bucketload ... I'd like to imagine a year where the common threads that bind us are woven stronger. Where one word whispers to us in our night and shapes our waking lives - humanity."
HELEN NEWMAN, Albury film-maker
"My prayer is for those who are grieving - that they will experience God's love, grace, strength and peace like never before. That they will know God is always close to the broken-hearted and that they are not alone."
CAZ PITMAN, Mother of Joe (forever 17) and Corryong Spirit co-founder
"Let our new year's hopes and dreams work towards creating a respectful society, no matter who we are or where we come from - respect diversity, respect multiculturalism."
SAGUNA HITESH GEVARIYA, Albury Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council chairperson
"You know what mate? I'd like to see less whingeing - we're not here for long and it's later than you think. So, take care of people in front of you. If we all do that, then we'll be alright."
DANNY PHEGAN, musician, farmer, man of the world
"We've endured two inadequate hospitals for many years - in 2024 our community wants to know they can live, raise their children and age in Albury-Wodonga with the confidence in health services that only a new hospital can offer."
MICHELLE COWAN, Better Border Health
"In 2024, let's slow down a bit, take the steps we each need to take to feel less fearful, less anxious, and then take a little more time to think about and live a little kinder and a little more generously with our time, words, and interactions."
JEN TAIT, Purple Chicken founder
"In 2024 we would like to see pride visibility kept alive and well, and see the local community foster an accepting and safe attitude towards queer visibility. We would also like to see more queer events for all of community to be involved with."
JOHN CONDRON and ADEN HEMMERLING, Community members
"I am hopeful that 2024 will be the year that truth is ushered back in. It is unfathomable to me that what should be valued above all else in our relationships, commercial dealings and politics is routinely trashed. Is it time to prize the truth and dismiss the lies?"
STUART BAKER, mental health advocate
"I would like to encourage community members to take care of family, friends, and community in 2024. Learn first aid and CPR, and be there to care for people close to you. It's about both our physical and mental health."
PENNY WILSON, registered nurse, first aid trainer
"Sharing stories together would be one of the greatest things for our community. We need more truth telling; we're not honest enough with one another. We need to get together and talk things out. We've been a bit half-hearted about that. Division has done a lot of damage - even among our own people."
UNCLE TUNNY MURRAY, Wiradjuri elder
"Our hope in 2024 is for the growing culture of generosity, kindness and connection to continue to flourish across our community. Where local people are committed to ensuring everyone in our community can benefit from the prosperity of our region, and where everyone feels safe and has access to food, shelter, education, work and healthcare - now and into the future."
SUE GOLD, Border Trust executive officer
"It is already amazing to be part of such a beautiful (football) community. Wishing you all a Happy New Year and, remember, it is never too late to chase those dreams!"
ANTON MAAS, Wodonga Heart Football Club president
"In 2024, let's work tirelessly to ensure that the path to gambling harm recovery is well-lit and accessible to all. Together, we dismantle silence and stigma, weaving threads of hope and understanding through the transformative power of courage and caring hearts."
JODY RIORDAN, Gateway Health Gambler's Help co-ordinator
"Let 2024 be a year to cultivate hope and nurture dreams. Together we thrive - building bridges, inclusivity, embracing cultures and shaping a harmonious future."
BHAKTA BHATTARAI (DURGA), Albury-Wodonga Multicultural Community Events founder and 2024 Young Victorian Australian of the Year
YEAR IN REVIEW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.