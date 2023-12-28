Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 30-31

Make a beeline for the Sunday Creek Bridge Bar, where you can watch the sun go down with a glass of Pfeiffer wine, Pfeiffer wine cocktail or even a Pfeiffer Seriously Pink Slushy. Bridge seating is $5 a person. Bookings are essential. Otherwise bring your own picnic rug and find your own little piece of paradise, either on the grass or under the century-old pines. All wines and wine cocktails will be served from the verandah near the cellar door. $30 grazing plates are available or bring your own picnic. No BYO alcohol and beer is not available.