Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, December 30-31

DRIVE UP
Albury Harness Racing Club New Year's Eve meeting, Albury Showground, Mate Street, North Albury, Sunday, December 31, first of seven races from 7.34pm
Celebrate the New Year at Albury Harness Racing Club's night meeting. There will be Steve Bowen Entertainment, food vans, rides, a mechanical bull, face painting and Lions Club kiosk. The first of seven races starts at 7.34pm with the final race at 10.55pm. Fireworks start at midnight. No online bookings, buy your tickets at the gate. Entry: adults $25, concession $15, 17 and under $10, 5 and under free and family pass $60.
ROCK UP
New Year's Eve Wangaratta, Wangaratta Showgrounds, Sunday, December 31, 5.30pm
Welcome 2024 with a bang! Rural City of Wangaratta's New Year's Eve features an epic live music line-up. Enjoy Scott and Amanda, Asha Bright, That Gold Street Sound and Chocolate Starfish! Family-friendly activities include an obstacle course, jumping castles, rock climbing and laser tag. Firework displays will be at 9pm and midnight. Food and drinks available to buy on site. Smoke, vape and drug-free event, strictly no glass or BYO alcohol. Service animals only welcome. This is a free event.
SIP UP
Sunday Creek Bridge Bar, Pfeiffers Wines, Wahgunyah, Saturday, December 30, 4pm to 8pm
Make a beeline for the Sunday Creek Bridge Bar, where you can watch the sun go down with a glass of Pfeiffer wine, Pfeiffer wine cocktail or even a Pfeiffer Seriously Pink Slushy. Bridge seating is $5 a person. Bookings are essential. Otherwise bring your own picnic rug and find your own little piece of paradise, either on the grass or under the century-old pines. All wines and wine cocktails will be served from the verandah near the cellar door. $30 grazing plates are available or bring your own picnic. No BYO alcohol and beer is not available.
SHOW UP
New Year's Eve Celebrations, Tuileries at De Bortoli Rutherglen, Sunday, December 31, 6pm
Your ticket includes canapes, an arrival drink, followed by a three-course meal, including a palate cleanser and a sparkling wine at midnight. After your meal, dance the night away with local musicians as they delight guests with toe-tapping favourites.
EAT UP
Food Theatre Degustation at Glenbosch, Glenbosch Wine Estate, Saturday, December 30, 6.30pm
Join a seven-course degustation at Glenbosch Wine Estate just outside Beechworth. It's not just a meal, it's a food experience with pretty views. If you miss Glenbosch on Dean, make sure to not miss it! Bookings on the winery website.
PARTY UP
New Year's Eve Hamptons Day Party, Squires Winery, Esmond, Sunday, December 31, noon to 7pm
Join a Hamptons Day Party to celebrate the last day of 2023 at Squires Winery. Dress in your best Hamptons outfit; think beachy, classy, linen or whites. Cost: $65 includes entry, food and entertainment or $80 includes entry, food, entertainment and bus transfers from Yarrawonga Town Hall, the Sebel in Silverwoods and Bundalong General Store. Drinks at bar prices. Wine, beer and spirits available.
CHEER UP
Bright Brewery New Year's Eve 2023, Bright Brewery, Sunday, December 31, 8.30pm to 12.30pm
Get ready to be blown away by one of Australia's most sensational up-and-coming blues and roots rock bands, Smoke Stack Rhino. As the sun sets behind the surrounding hills, groove to the beats of the DJ, who will get the party started right. Enjoy your favourite drinks, served until 12.15am. Tickets are $40 (16-plus), $15 kids. Group ticket discounts available for four or more. Free finger food until 11pm. All drinks are at bar prices.
MASK UP
New Year's Eve Masquerade Party with Paris, Club Mulwala (RSL), Sunday, December 31, 7pm
Celebrate the New Year at our ever-popular New Year's Eve Dinner Dance!
Enjoy a delicious three-course dinner, complimentary champagne at midnight and a night filled with entertainment from acclaimed artist Paris Zachariou, Paris & Co. There is a masquerade theme with prizes for the best dressed and best mask. Bookings: Club Mulwala (03) 5744 2331.
LISTEN UP
The Sons of Motherless Goats, Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, December 30, 9pm
The Goats are back! Join The Sons of Motherless Goats as they return to Sodens Hotel for a monster night of rock 'n' roll. It's live and free from 9pm.
STOCK UP
Albury Wodonga Farmers Market, Gateway Village, Saturday, December 30, 8am to noon
Cleaned out over Christmas? Stock up on farm-fresh produce and pantry staples at Albury Wodonga Farmers Market. Order a coffee and farmers' market breakfast and wander through the open-air market. There is plenty of parking.
