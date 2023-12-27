Panthers land league games record holder, but still hunting senior coach

Back-to-back AFL NEB Female Football League premiers Lavington are still on the hunt for a senior coach ahead of the 2024 season.
After leading the Panthers to their last two flags, Scott Curphey is set to hand over the reins as he focuses on his duties as club president.
However, the club has locked in its under-17 and under-14 coaches ahead of the new year.
Stuart Beveridge will step up to lead the under-17s after steering the under-14s to the flag last season, while former senior Lavington footballers John Hunt and Brett Sanson will team up at the helm of the juniors.
Hunt is the Ovens and Murray League's game record holder.
"They're two great people to have on and will really make sure the girls have fun, learn about footy and want to come back every weekend to be around the club," Curphey said.
After claiming a clean sweep of the competition's flags for two consecutive seasons, Curphey admitted the Panthers are hoping to keep building on their momentum.
"We've been lucky enough, even if you go back three years ago, we made grand finals before they were cancelled due to Covid," he said.
"This will be our second season as a stand alone club.
"Everything's working in the right direction and we learnt a lot from our first season, so hopefully it will put the club in a much stronger position and we can develop on ways to teach girls how to play AFL."
The club commenced some pre-season training runs before Christmas.
"Numbers are looking pretty good," Curphey said.
"We have a few girls (from the open side) that will probably move on, which is normal every year.
"I'd expect there will be a new look team for 2024."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.