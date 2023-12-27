The Border Mail
Wild weather, signal faults and a roo blamed for Christmas rail chaos

By Ted Howes
Updated December 27 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:00pm
A three-carriage VLocity carriage set. Picture by Mark Jesser
Severe weather on the North East rail line on Christmas morning - and a kangaroo strike - caused delays up to four and a half hours for Albury travellers heading to Melbourne.

