Wild weather, signal faults and a roo blamed for Christmas rail chaos

Severe weather on the North East rail line on Christmas morning - and a kangaroo strike - caused delays up to four and a half hours for Albury travellers heading to Melbourne.
A V/Line spokesman said several problems with tracks, signals and a roo had caused "significant delays" while the Australian Rail Track Corporation crews tended to repairs.
V/Line said the 6.45am Albury to Southern Cross service on Christmas Day experienced a train fault after striking a kangaroo near Benalla.
"This led to a delay at Benalla Station while the damaged VLocity was swapped to allow the second carriage to become the lead engine on the service," he said.
The spokesman said the ARTC, which maintains the North East line, said storms also caused a track closure between Benalla and Seymour.
"While the train was at Benalla Station, the ARTC advised V/Line of a signal fault," he said. "This led to a delay of two hours before the train was able to depart Benalla.
"While the train was at Benalla, V/Line worked as quickly as possible to source replacement coaches, but due to limited availability passengers continued their journey by train.
"At 12.15pm the service was again delayed due to a tree which had fallen on the track at Avenel, which was removed to allow the service to continue.
"In an unrelated incident on Christmas Day, the 5.27pm Albury to Southern Cross service suffered damage after striking a fallen tree near Seymour.
"Following an inspection the train was able to continue its journey to Melbourne.
"On arrival it was determined that the VLocity train needed to be repaired, which meant two services on Boxing Day - the 7.07am Southern Cross to Albury and the 12.51pm Albury to Southern Cross services - were cancelled and replaced by road coaches."
A maintenance source said trees crashing on the track after heavy gusts of wind meant crews had to repair damaged signals.
"Severe weather in northern Victoria caused some delays to rail services earlier this week," an ARTC spokesman said.
"Adverse weather such as lightning, can impact rail systems such as signalling, and as a result trains may be stopped while our crews inspect and restore equipment to operating condition.
"Our crews worked quickly to remove fallen trees and restore safety systems and the ARTC would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding."
V/Line said the 6.45am service at Albury on Christmas Day was initially held up for 185 minutes before several other notifications of the delay came through, the last one alerting passengers to a 255-minute delay.
The notification stated the train was held back due to "track congestion".
On Boxing Day, the 7.07am Southern Cross departure to Albury was cancelled.
Later, the 12.04pm service from Melbourne to Albury left on time with a reduced capacity of three VLocity carriages, causing passengers who couldn't get a seat to board coaches.
Meanwhile, the Victorian government has begun installing automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) on V/Line trains to provide assistance to passengers in case of an emergency.
Acting Minister for Public and Active Transport Steve Dimopoulos announced the rollout is under way with devices which can be operated by either V/Line staff or members of the public.
He said 90 AEDs had been installed on V/Line trains, including 65 on VLocity trains - with many more to be progressively rolled out over the coming months.
Defibrillators on trains can help ensure assistance can be given to a person on board in the vital first few minutes after they've experienced a cardiac arrest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.