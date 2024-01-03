The strategy-based game that's been building connections for decades

EVERY Tuesday night in the heart of Wodonga a bunch of deals go down but not a word is spoken.
During the initial bidding, partners exchange all of the relevant details using only a few pen marks.
Then opposing sides try to fulfil a contract or hinder it with tricks.
Recognised as a mind-sport by the International Olympic Committee, the strategy-based card game bridge has been popular on the Border for decades.
Wodonga Bridge Club itself clocked up its 50th anniversary in 2023.
The origins of bridge can be traced to the invention of trick-taking games in Italy and France during the 16th century.
US businessman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was a big fan of the game while US actress Sharon Stone was learning to play as was Australian sports journalist Caroline Wilson.
Bridge stimulates the brain and helps maintain mental sharpness, it boosts the immune system and is even said to delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease or dementia.
Wodonga Bridge Club president Di Barrow, who had been playing bridge for 20 years, said the pursuit was mentally challenging but the benefits were profound.
She said bridge was a workout for your brain and gathering together with others built community and social connections.
"It's somewhere to come and be happy and play your best bridge and have an evening out with like-minded people," she said.
"It's all-consuming; some people need something to occupy their minds.
"Without speaking (during the game), it teaches people to be mellow too."
Kim Kielbasa, who started playing bridge seven years ago on her sister-in-law's recommendation, was among Wodonga Bridge Club's 40 members.
She said 24 players (12 teams) on average competed each week at Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre against each other and their own records.
"Those who play golf will know you can have a great game one week and a rubbish game the next week," she said.
"It's really challenging."
Wodonga Bridge Club member Don Koysh, who started playing bridge in Albury more than four decades ago, said a lot of people now played online.
However, he said there was nothing like gathering in person around a table.
"When I first started playing in Wodonga we'd have 100 people in the old civic centre," he said.
"We'd like to get more people coming along to play now."
Victorians have long led the way on the international bridge scene.
The world's biggest bridge streamer and influencer, Peter Hollands, was based in Victoria as was the world's biggest bridge podcast, Sorry, Partner.
The State Library of Victoria houses the Bourke Bridge Collection, one of the largest collections of bridge books in the world.
In November Ms Kielbasa and another Wodonga Bridge Club member Wendy Stanford took their seats for a historic bridge game at Government House in Melbourne.
The grand ballroom was transformed into a card house hosting 160 players and distinguished guests, representing the bridge-playing community throughout Victoria.
It was the first time the ballroom, with a length surpassing even Buckingham Palace's Ballroom, had been set up for bridge.
Ms Stanford said the Wodonga team had a wonderful experience.
"We enjoyed meeting players from across the state for some fun, friendly competition in the historic setting," she said.
"We hope the Governor will host bridge in the ballroom again this year."
Ms Stanford said bridge was a portable skill set.
"If I go on holidays, I can ring up the local club and book a game of bridge," she said.
"It's very addictive."
Ms Barrow said the Wodonga club welcomed any new bridge players or those committed to learning the game.
"We love it and we want to share it!" she said.
"We provide three hours of being happy in a welcoming space every week with no drama; we're very proud of that."
Wodonga Bridge Club meets at Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre near Hyphen Library Gallery on Tuesdays from 6.30pm to 10pm including supper.
It resumes Tuesday, January 9, after the Christmas and New Year holiday break.
The club also offers bus trips, outings and lessons by appointment.
For more information about Wodonga Bridge Club contact Di Barrow 0419 251 180 or email wodongabridgeclub@gmail.com.
