The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The strategy-based game that's been building connections for decades

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 3 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Bridge Club members Don Koysh, Di Barrow, Wendy Stanford and Kim Kielbasa welcome new members to join the club in its 51st year. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Bridge Club members Don Koysh, Di Barrow, Wendy Stanford and Kim Kielbasa welcome new members to join the club in its 51st year. Picture by Mark Jesser

EVERY Tuesday night in the heart of Wodonga a bunch of deals go down but not a word is spoken.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.