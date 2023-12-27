The Border Mail
Woman with history of violence has further wait to find out sentencing fate

By Albury Court
Updated December 27 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:03pm
Tanya Lorraine Kellett
A North Albury woman who made threats inside a courthouse towards a man connected to a child sex abuse trial has had her sentencing delayed.

