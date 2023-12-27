Woman with history of violence has further wait to find out sentencing fate

A North Albury woman who made threats inside a courthouse towards a man connected to a child sex abuse trial has had her sentencing delayed.
Tanya Lorraine Kellett's matter was supposed to be finalised this month, but instead has been adjourned for several weeks.
Defence lawyer Tim Hemsley has submitted to Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray that matters related to his client's ongoing mental health treatment was the reason for him seeking this course.
There had been concerns previously with Kellett's engagement with supervision for these issues, but Mr Hemsley anticipated these would be resolved.
He sought an adjournment on sentencing to January 17, which was granted by Mr Murray.
Kellett, 33, was in court for the adjournment application, supported by her mother and partner.
The threats were made to the father of two children who were due to give evidence.
At her previous appearance, Kellett pleaded guilty to a single count of stalking or intimidation, after several related charges were withdrawn.
The court was told how the incident over which she was arrested took place on June 26, the day her brother's trial got under way.
The children left the building with their father about 2.30pm.
"They had just been in a meeting with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions about giving evidence," the court heard.
"As they were walking out of the Albury court house and down the exit ramp onto Olive Street ... the accused commenced yelling.
"The accused said: 'I know my rights, I am allowed to be here, you're all f---ed, you're all going to end up in the ground'."
Kellett did not stop there, yelling at and making comments to the man as he tried to move his children away and towards their car.
He made a statement to Albury police the next day about Kellett, who had been at the courthouse to support her younger brother.
Kellett was arrested on June 27, taken to the station and interviewed, but she denied making the comments.
She has committed several assault or intimidation-related offences since 2020, including punching a woman at Lavington Square shopping centre on May 15.
Kellett had taken exception to a comment made by the woman, who she had known for 20 years, about her brother.
She was warned on pleading guilty that her violent record meant she faced full-time jail.
