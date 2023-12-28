Relive 10 of the region's most memorable netball moments of 2023.

Reflecting on the year that was, there's been many inspirational and heartwarming moments to come from the region's netball courts. The Border Mail's Georgia Smith has compiled a list of the top 10 netball highlights of 2023.
1: REMARKABLE RAIDERS
It's sure to go down in Ovens and Murray history as one of the most thrilling preliminary final clashes the league has seen. After trailing minor premiers Yarrawonga by seven goals during the third term, Raiders dug deep to level the score to force the game into a nail-biting overtime. In a goal for goal display against the clock which had spectators' hearts racing, Raiders were able to break through for a 55-53 victory at Birallee Park as they became the club's first ever A-grade side to advance to a grand final. "I said to the girls, go out there, be fearless, be brave, and just dare to dream, and they absolutely did that," coach Jodie House said following the game. "This bunch of girls have just made history."
2: GOLDEN EFFORTS
On top of team success, significant personal accolades were also achieved this year. Raider Mia Lavis had the experience of a lifetime as she helped Australia to a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Caribbean. The talented 17-year-old later had the opportunity to take the court against the Silver Ferns and play in Fiji with the Victorian Institute of Sport. Homegrown stars Sophie Hanrahan and Jane Cook also received their own taste of gold when they helped Collingwood reign supreme at the Australian Netball Championships in September. To top it all off, Ovens and Murray coach Noel Halton was recognised for his outstanding contributions to the game to be named Coach of the Year at Netball Victoria's Community Awards.
3: THE SHOW MUST GO ON
Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah's grand final clash already had all the makings of a thrilling contest, and this was only further heightened when league best and fairest Alissa Donaldson was sidelined after rolling her ankle in the second quarter. While the Hawks were able to cover the defensive end in her absence, Donaldson wasn't letting her misfortune mark the end of her first grand final appearance. The star defender courageously returned to the court to assist the Hawks to their third consecutive premiership, in what was a closely fought battle with the Roos. "I knew we only had half a game left and it was do or die," Donaldson told The Border Mail post-match.
4: HUNTER'S LAST HURRAH
As far as last hurrahs go, they don't come much more special than this. After leading Osborne to back-to-back A-grade Hume League premierships, coach Sally Hunter announced in her post-grand final speech that she would be stepping down as the Tigers' coach. Following three years at the helm, Hunter leaves a long-lasting legacy, having led the Tigers to their first A-grade premiership in 21 years before making club history to claim two consecutive flags. "I've had a great three years with the girls, but it's time for a new voice at the club," Hunter said following her side's grand final victory against Howlong.
5: UNSTOPPABLE OGUCHE
It was one of the biggest questions leading into the Ovens and Murray League A-grade grand final - would Christine Oguche play? Not only did the star goal shooter play, she claimed the Paula Carey Medal for her best on court performance in Lavington's victory against Wodonga Raiders. Oguche had returned from a school trip to Japan just days before the decider, but you would never have suspected she had disrupted preparations leading into the clash, as she shot 51 of the Panthers' 56 goals. "Christine was amazing, she was pretty much unstoppable and she's a huge reason why we're here," Lavington coach Linda Charlton said post-match. Charlton led the Panthers to their first premiership in 10 years.
6: LOOK WHO'S BACK
After what was a heartbreaking year for Corowa-Rutherglen, good news emerged in October when it was announced Sophie Hanrahan would lead the A-grade side back into the Ovens and Murray competition in 2024. Hanrahan, who was set to coach the side this year before it went into recess, is now faced with the task of re-building the A-grade squad. "I know the people that have poured their blood, sweat and tears into it and if I can help in any way, shape or form, I want to be able to do that," she said after being re-appointed. In her season with Myrtleford, Hanrahan claimed her third Toni Wilson Medal alongside Panther Maddi Lloyd and departs the Saints as a club best and fairest winner.
7: WHAT FRIENDS ARE FOR
It was the heartwarming moment that went under the radar, but meant so much to Lavington best and fairest Liv Sanson. Prior to the Ovens and Murray A-grade grand final, teammate and friend Brooke Wilson told Sanson that if she wasn't on court in the last quarter, she would trade places with her. With minutes left in the decider and the Panthers moments away from their first premiership in 10 years, Wilson delivered on her promise to allow the long-time Panther junior and senior player to live out her netball dream. "It's literally something I'll never forget," Sanson said whilst reflecting on the grand final. "I owe her so much for that, it was so special."
8: SPIDERS SURGE
After finishing the home and away season in third spot, Howlong showed resilience and determination to make its first A-grade grand final appearance in 25 years. Overcoming Culcairn, Billabong Crows and Jindera to make it to the last two, the Spiders didn't have it easy. Goal attack Jess Lane rose to each occasion, taking it to another level to be crowned best on court in all three cashes leading up to the decider. The last time the Spiders held up the A-grade trophy was back in 1973. Although the drought still remains following their loss to the Tigers, coach Emma Pargeter is hoping to retain momentum next season as she remains at the helm. "I told the girls, we're due next year," she said.
9: MARVELLOUS MYLAH
When 14-year-old Mylah Kennedy received the call-up to take the court in the Pigeons' semi-final clash against the Panthers, she took it all in her stride. The young goal attack looked right at home, landing 11 goals in what was just her second A-grade appearance after debuting as a 13-year-old the year prior. To make the moment even more special, Mylah had her big sister and Pigeons' star midcourter Tilly right there with her. "For a 14-year-old to come on and play the way she did after not playing an A-grade game all season, I was very proud," Tilly said following the final. "It was a very special day for our family and for us to play together." Mylah then also went on to play in the preliminary final against Raiders.
10: INTERLEAGUE SHOWDOWN
The best of the Tallangatta and District Netball Association and Hume Netball Association came together for an interleague showdown and proved there's not much separating the competitions. In a thrilling and hard fought clash at Thurgoona in June, TDNA fought back from a four goal deficit at half-time and trailed heading into the final break before emerging victorious in a nail-biter. "It was a high standard game; for our local leagues, it was a great showcase for netball in our area," TDNA co-coach Kath Evans said post-match. Jindera midcourter Tayla Lloyd was crowned best on court for her efforts.
