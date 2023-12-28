The Border Mail
Year in Review

Relive 10 of the region's most memorable netball moments of 2023

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated December 29 2023 - 7:07am, first published 7:00am
Reflecting on the year that was, there's been many inspirational and heartwarming moments to come from the region's netball courts. The Border Mail's Georgia Smith has compiled a list of the top 10 netball highlights of 2023.

