Relive 10 of the region's most memorable netball moments of 2023.

When 14-year-old Mylah Kennedy received the call-up to take the court in the Pigeons' semi-final clash against the Panthers, she took it all in her stride. The young goal attack looked right at home, landing 11 goals in what was just her second A-grade appearance after debuting as a 13-year-old the year prior. To make the moment even more special, Mylah had her big sister and Pigeons' star midcourter Tilly right there with her. "For a 14-year-old to come on and play the way she did after not playing an A-grade game all season, I was very proud," Tilly said following the final. "It was a very special day for our family and for us to play together." Mylah then also went on to play in the preliminary final against Raiders.

