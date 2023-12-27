Anger reached boiling point when firefighters tried to put out burning pile

A man who became enraged by firefighters who doused flames lit in his backyard for "cultural reasons" had overreacted because of an aversion to authority.
Brendon John Lee sprayed a garden hose in one firefighter's face, threw an object at them, screamed abuse and at one point armed himself with a metal pole.
Albury Local Court has been told that Lee's issues with authority stemmed from many negative interactions over the years.
"He's an Aboriginal man, he's had his children taken away from him," defence lawyer Rohan Harrison submitted to magistrate Tony Murray.
Mr Harrison said Lee's behaviour was a "spontaneous reaction" to what was taking place in front of him.
When asked at his home why he lit the fire, he replied: "Because they took my kids away, I am going to light a fire every day."
Lee, 41, pleaded guilty to assaulting a front-line emergency worker and causing actual bodily harm, intimidating a front-line emergency worker with the threat of actual bodily harm, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and two unrelated, second offence counts of unlicensed driving.
Mr Murray was told the unlicensed driving charges represented Lee's 16th and 17th commission of such an offence.
The court heard how firefighters from the Albury Civic brigade received a call on October 18 at 9.14am over rubbish being set alight in the backyard of an Eastern Circuit, East Albury, property.
When they arrived, one of the three firefighters in the truck saw smoke billowing from the backyard and then the pile of rubbish alight.
As one went to put the fire out, another knocked on the front door; he immediately heard Lee and his partner yelling abuse from inside.
His partner opened the front door and told the firefighter: "F--- yous (sic)."
When he tried to explain the legality of having a fire in the backyard, they kept abusing him.
He walked away from the couple and headed towards his colleague who was still extinguishing the fire.
"(Lee) exited the house and followed (the victim) out into the front yard," police said.
"The accused picked up a garden hose and turned it on."
Lee waved the hose towards the firefighter, though the water fell just short of him.
"The accused kinked the hose before releasing it, causing a stream of water to hit (the victim) in the face."
Despite the shock of what happened, the victim kept trying to talk to Lee.
After telling him he would keep lighting fires, Lee picked up an unidentified object and threw it at the man as he stood in the front yard.
But it missed, hitting the fence with a loud bang that caused the victim to "fear for his safety".
"The accused approached the fence with a clenched fist, striking it twice (and) again causing loud bangs."
Lee's partner then returned, picking up a glass bottle she threw at the other firefighters. But it missed, landing on the road and smashing.
With that, the firefighters called for police assistance. The officers spoke to the first firefighter then tried to engage with Lee and his partner "but were met with immediate hostility".
Lee picked up the pole and was immediately told "Brendon, you're under arrest" for assaulting an emergency worker.
While holding the pole, he told the first firefighter "I'm going to get you" before running off and jumping over a fence.
Lee was jailed for 11 months, which was then reduced to nine to take into account of him being in custody, bail refused, since October 25.
But Lee was immediately released after Mr Murray ordered that the term be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
He was also convicted and fined $1000 and ordered to complete 80 hours of community service work.
