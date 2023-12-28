Bundalong Tavern rodeo bucked from festive period to Australia Day

The Bundalong Rodeo has been rescheduled for January 26 after December 29's planned event was stymied.
Logistical problems delayed the event but organisers are hoping the Australia Day rodeo will attract up to 5000 people.
Bundalong Tavern publican Brett Butler said ticket sales for the rodeo were strong.
"We had a few things to get over the line, but this is all sorted out and we're looking forward to a great day on Australia Day," Mr Butler said. "We expect a crowd of about 5000."
At one point it seemed the Myrtleford event on December 27 would have to be alcohol-free, but a licence was arranged in time for liquor to be served at the event.
Alcohol will also be available at the Bundalong event, now in its third year, as a three-day licence had been arranged in the event of bad weather postponing it.
Mr Butler said the Bundalong rodeo had attracted riders from afar.
"Our event is part of the sanctioned rodeo circuit as part of the Australian Professional Rodeo Association, so we have people coming here from everywhere," he said.
"But this isn't just about the riders, it's very much a family friendly day, things for kids to do, plenty of food, just a lot of fun."
The rodeo will be held on a paddock next to the pub on the Murray Valley Highway with gates open at 3pm.
Mr Butler said there would be an after-party on the night of January 27 with former Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens booked to play.
He said buses had been arranged to transport people from Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta to and from both events. Bookings can be made on the pub's Facebook page. Tickets for the rodeo start at $22.49.
