Corowa-Rutherglen and the wider Ovens and Murray community is mourning the loss of club stalwart Craig Spencer.
Tributes have flooded in for Spencer who lost his two-year battle with cancer on Christmas eve.
He was 56.
Spencer will long be remembered for his passion and commitment to the Corowa-Rutherglen Football-Netball Club in a variety of roles.
He played more than 200 club matches in both seniors and reserves for his beloved blue and white after arriving at John Foord Oval during the 1980s.
After retiring, Spencer turned his focus to administration where he was a board member for more than a decade and served as vice president for five years.
Most recently Spencer was heavily involved with recruiting for the Roos in his role as football operations manager and was a sponsor of the club.
Roos president Graham Hosier said it was devastating to lose one of the club's most loyal and hard-working volunteers.
"It's sad and devastating for the club because Craig was such a club orientated person," Hosier said.
"Craig was fiercely passionate about the club and heavily involved off-field for a long period of time.
"He was a board member for many years after he originally arrived at the club in the 1980s as a player and played more than 200 matches in the seniors and reserves.
"Craig was just blue and white and loved Corowa-Rutherglen.
"He was my vice president for a long time and was also heavily involved in recruiting.
"Every aspect of the club to do with football, Craig was involved in his role as head of the football department for many years.
"It was no secret that Craig was fighting cancer but when I heard the news that he had passed away I was personally devastated and I wasn't expecting it.
"Being only 56 is far too young to pass away and now so much knowledge is lost."
Hosier said Spencer will long be remembered for his passion, loyalty and his ability to communicate with everybody involved with the club.
"Craig just had a unique way of communicating with people and was such a huge asset for the club," he said.
"Not only among the football club but the netball club as well and he was widely respected by all the girls for his passion for the club as a whole.
"His daughter, Zali, played A-grade netball and his two sons Blake and Aaron played thirds.
"Craig was very knowledgeable about football in general but especially Corowa-Rutherglen.
"He has been around the club since the early 1980s, so that's four decades of service and he had a wealth of knowledge and experience.
"You just can't replace that and is another reason why Craig will be sorely missed.
"Just the passion he had for the club as well, I know it inspired me and I guess a lot of others to do what we could to make this great club a competitive force again."
Spencer's brother, Darrell, is considered royalty at John Foord Oval for his feats on the field.
Darrell played an equal club record of 333-matches, was premiership captain in 2000, premiership player in 2003 as well as a life member of both the Roos and the O&M.
Spencer was also a businessman who was behind several business ventures including Origin Clothing in the main street of Corowa.
Hosier said Spencer was always impeccably dressed.
"Craig was an astute businessman and his business acumen was one of the assets he brought to the club," Hosier said.
"He was always immaculately dressed and that was always part of his persona.
"I guess if you are going to sell a product, you have to wear it and look good in it, which Craig was able to do."
Spencer is survived by his wife, Maz, and three children, Blake, Zali and Aaron.
Funeral details are yet to be formally announced.
