The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Riverina pub's transformation halfway there - and it's booking out already

Abhranil Hazra
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated December 28 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pub owners Emma and Brendon Reynolds are optimistic that pub hotels are set to grow in the Riverina. Photography: Les Smith.
Pub owners Emma and Brendon Reynolds are optimistic that pub hotels are set to grow in the Riverina. Photography: Les Smith.

Junee's newest publicans are only halfway through their initial renovations, but are already finding themselves booked out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhranil Hazra

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Abhranil Hazra is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser, for those wishing to contact him for a story his mobile number is 0477 564 724.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help