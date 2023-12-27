Investigators looking for clues after blaze tears through house

Investigators are scouring the scene of a house fire in Corowa for clues after a blaze erupted on Wednesday afternoon, December 27.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Stewart Alexander said it was believed no one was in the Edward Street house when it was reported to be alight at 4.15pm.
He said two Fire and Rescue crews had the fire contained within about 15 minutes.
"The place was thoroughly searched when it was put out and there was no evidence of anyone in there," Mr Alexander said. "It is understood the owner was away.
"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage; it is being investigated.
"The CFA were called for back-up but Fire and Rescue had the fire under control very quickly.
"Police and ambulance were called as a matter of course but there were no injuries resulting from the fire."
Fire Rescue Victoria said the incident occurred about 4pm in George Street.
A spokesperson said crews arrived on scene in four minutes and that there were no injuries.
