Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo 'damn better outcome' with change of event

Sunny skies and a crowd of more than 2000 people have delighted organisers of the rescheduled Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo.
The event was set down for Boxing Day, but a Christmas Day downpour forced a last-minute postponement due to unsafe conditions.
The 68th rodeo went ahead on Wednesday, December 27, in what was described as a seamless transition.
Myrtleford Lions Golden Spurs Rodeo committee member Adrian Villella was "extremely pleased with how it all turned out".
Mr Villella said it was disappointing they could not at first get a liquor licence for Wednesday, which meant the rodeo was destined to be alcohol-free.
"(But) luck must have been on our side because we managed to secure a liquor licence in hours," he said.
"Had we not had it, the bulk of our crowd wouldn't have appeared - and we knew that.
"But we had to run because we were already committed."
"Are our profit margins down? Most definitely," he said.
"But it's a damn better outcome than cancelling a few hours before on Boxing Day.
"We're ecstatic and keep pinching ourselves that we pulled it off."
Mr Villella said it was traditional for the Myrtleford Lions to keep running the event, despite "knockbacks and hard hits".
The setback follows the rodeo not running in 2021 owing to COVID-19 restrictions and then heavy rain stopping last year's event just before the main program began.
"We're not cross about it," he said.
"We have had a few successful rodeos, it's imperative that we continue to do so."
Mr Villella said he was thankful for the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve committee's support.
"It was a great evening and an excellent atmosphere," he said.
"At the end of the day, we produced and facilitated a great event.
"People get it. People in country towns get it. You're only a bunch of volunteers doing your best to generate funds and promote your town and community.
"That's what it's about, and we keep saying it's not the Lions Club's money but the community's money, and it all goes back to the community."
