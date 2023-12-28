On drugs, drunk, driving too fast: Riverina cops bust hundreds in four days

A staggering 50 drivers have allegedly returned positive drug tests on Riverina roads in just four days, while almost 20 face drink-driving charges and hundreds more have been caught speeding.
A man has lost 16 demerit points after police caught him travelling well above the speed limit through the Riverina with an unrestrained child on board amid a statewide Christmas holidays police blitz on NSW roads.
Around 2.55am on Saturday, December 23, police detected a white Mazda station wagon driving 30kmh over the limit in the right hand lane of the Hume Highway at Mount Adrah.
While the signposted speed for that section of highway was 110kmh, police instead detected him travelling at 140kmh.
On pulling the man over, police also found a four-year-old child who was unrestrained in the vehicle.
As a result, officers issued the man with infringement notices for his excessive speed, for driving with an unrestrained child and for failing to keep to the left, totalling 16 demerit points.
The incident comes as police detected hundreds of traffic offences across the Riverina amid a statewide traffic blitz with double demerits in force.
From December 22 until midnight December 26 police conducted 8970 random breath tests, during which they detected 18 PCA offences.
Out of these, six PCAs were detected in the Riverina Police District, while five were in the Murrumbidgee Police District and seven in the Murray River Police District.
Police have conducted 777 random drug tests, detecting 50 drug driving offences, with 18 in Riverina, 10 in Murrumbidgee and 22 in Murray River.
Officers have also issued 271 speeding offences, 19 seatbelt offences, six mobile phone offences and 316 infringements of other kinds.
"Please, make safe choices," a police spokesperson said.
During what is traditionally the busiest time of year on roads, NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol Command officers are also partnering with local police to target all road-related offences, including drink and drug driving, distractions, fatigue, and other dangerous behaviours that put other road users at risk.
Double demerit point penalties will remain in force until 11.59pm on January 1, 2024, for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
