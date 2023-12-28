Crimes from a decade ago have young mum-of-4 finally in court for sentence

A woman has fronted court in Albury to be dealt with over dishonesty offences committed a decade ago.
Mother-of-four Monique Hayley Bolesta was facing a series of goods in custody charges related to items stolen from a Leeton school back in 2013.
The items found in her possession, Albury Local Court has been told, ranged from electronic goods to chocolate bars.
Bolesta, 29, who continues to live in the Riverina town, was charged in 2013 but did not front court at the time.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Bolesta committed the offences, for which she had been convicted in her absence, when she was aged just 19.
"She's now an entirely different woman with an entirely different living experience," she said.
Ms Simonsen said Bolesta, who had spent a night in custody since her rearrest over the charges, would have her matters best served by a non-custodial sentence.
"There is a significant link between each of the offences," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said, on sentencing Bolesta, that there was not an allegation that Bolesta had anything to do with the theft of the items, of which "some had greater value than others".
"I note that they ... belonged to a school," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said Bolesta had also committed further offences, including far more recently, "of a similar nature".
She said she took Bolesta's night in custody into account on determining her sentence.
Bolesta was placed on a four-month conditional release order, fined $1500 and placed on $5, three-month Commonwealth good behaviour bonds on two of the charges.
