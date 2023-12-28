Trainer's fury over 'great injustice' as licences stripped post-conviction

Ronny Calleja may have raced his last horse after having his licence revoked.
The Albury trainer-driver has been stripped of his licence after Harness Racing NSW officials found him not fit or proper to hold a licence.
Calleja is furious about the decision.
"I reckon it's a great injustice," Calleja said.
Calleja was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in August after being charged following an incident at the Albury Showground.
He was fined $1400.
Calleja has previously been disqualified for a similar incident about a decade ago and served a six-month ban. However there was no criminal conviction recorded.
He notified stewards of his conviction and was asked to show cause as to why he should keep his licence.
The matter was resolved recently with Calleja's licence revoked under rule 90.7.
Calleja feels hard done by the decision, especially after receiving little support when he was involved in a fall last year.
"I don't know where they got the qualifications to deem me unfit," he said.
"None of them had a look at the medical history I had, I don't owe anyone any money and I've had a very successful couple of years.
"It seems the Albury Harness Racing Club has a set against getting rid of me too.
"I've never had any written notices that I've done wrong and after one mistake they've gotten rid of me from the showground too."
Without a valid licence the 10 horses Calleja had stabled at the Albury track can no longer remain there under his care.
Calleja is now without an income without his harness racing endeavours.
He said we would be without $700 a week in training fees for outside horses plus anything his own horses earn.
"They have taken away my livelihood," Calleja said.
"It was my livelihood for nearly two years and they didn't take that into consideration either.
"I reckon for one mistake in 10 years I reckon it is pretty harsh."
The 69-year-old has won a career-high eight races this season.
He feels others are jealous of his success and it has added to his current situation.
"I've never had a positive (swab), I've never had an altercation with any of the officials or anything like that and I don't owe them any money so why would they deem me fit and improper?," Calleja said.
"I have never had a betting offence, I haven't even got a betting account or anything like that.
"I've never interfered with the Albury Harness Racing Club and all of a sudden, after doing the track for two years and all the mowing for them, then all of a sudden they just chop me off and sent me a letter that they are going to revoke my membership."
However Albury secretary Kevin Walsh clarified the issue.
He confirmed Calleja's membership eligibility was set to go before the committee but with Harness Racing NSW stepping in the matter is now resolved.
"Harness Racing NSW have done that before our action could be finished," Walsh said.
"He's not a member of the club as his licence was revoked by Harness Racing NSW.
"That's the end of it as far as we're concerned."
Calleja has been advised on his right to appeal by Harness Racing NSW but doesn't think it is worthwhile.
"If that's the way they are going to treat participants in the sport then I think it is pretty ordinary," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.