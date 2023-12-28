THEN AND NOW: Take a look back on the early days of rail in Wodonga

Having just passed 150 years since the arrival of rail in Wodonga, it is interesting to reflect on the history.
1862: An Upper Murray Railway first suggested as a line from Albury to Beechworth to carry goods from the river paddle steamer wharf in Albury to the Mayday Hills goldfields.
1863: Wangaratta wanted a railway from Melbourne to serve the North East goldfields, including the Ovens workings.
1865: George Briscoe Kerferd, MP for Ovens (including Beechworth), announced formation of a select committee to plan a line from the Melbourne-Echuca (then existing) from near Castlemaine and north of Bendigo.
1866: Kerferd wanted the Melbourne to Albury line to go via Broadford, Seymour, Euroa, Violet Town, Benalla, Wangaratta - then up and over the hills to Beechworth, Yackandandah and Wodonga.
1867: Mayday Hills (Beechworth) goldfield was rapidly working out, but new gold had been found at Chiltern. Chiltern residents banded together and demanded the North Eastern Railway must go through Chiltern, not over the mountainous route via Beechworth.
1868: A Border Railway Association was convened in Wangaratta, seeking to decide if the North Eastern Railway should be routed via Beechworth, or alternatively via Chiltern. Common sense prevailed, largely supported by an anti-Kerferd campaign in the Melbourne Age.
1869: Melbourne to Belvoir (as Wodonga was known until the railway arrived) was chosen and contracts called.
1870: Land was acquired for the present line. First sod turned at Essendon on June 20, 1870.
1871: A coach service ran between the then railhead at Wagga and Wodonga via a road causeway and bridges built in 1870.
1873: November 21 - line opened to Wodonga Station. (Wodonga Station was built at the site of the Railway Contractors Work Depot at the south end of the township and on open land.)
1880: Route for a line between Wodonga and Albury surveyed.
1881: The NSW Great Southern Railway reached Albury in February.
1882: An iron bridge to span the Murray was ordered from England, a temporary wooden bridge was used by the contractors, pending its delivery.
1883 The Murray River Bridge was ready for traffic by the end of the year but the temporary bridge was used to complete the railway link from Wodonga to Albury. Opening celebrations at Albury Station, June 14. Note: It was not until the rails met at the Murray River Bridge that the public was first aware that Victorian tracks were at the 5 feet, 3 inch (1600mm) gauge and that the NSW tracks were 4 feet, 8 and a half inches (1435mm) - 6 and a half inches (165mm) narrower.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.