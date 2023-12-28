THEN AND NOW: Take a look back on the early days of rail in Wodonga

1883 The Murray River Bridge was ready for traffic by the end of the year but the temporary bridge was used to complete the railway link from Wodonga to Albury. Opening celebrations at Albury Station, June 14. Note: It was not until the rails met at the Murray River Bridge that the public was first aware that Victorian tracks were at the 5 feet, 3 inch (1600mm) gauge and that the NSW tracks were 4 feet, 8 and a half inches (1435mm) - 6 and a half inches (165mm) narrower.