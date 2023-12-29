It's a trip to the '60s, man: Retro vinyl, comics store opens in Albury

While many love digital music for its convenience, you can bet someone, somewhere in town is cranking up a classic old vinyl record.
At least that's what Albury entrepreneur Ian Price is counting on with the launch of his new Albury enterprise specialising in vinyl and comic books.
For the past 40 years, Mr Price has been collecting albums, singles and comic books - to the point where storage space at his home was bursting.
So he decided to open a specialist store in Swift Street in the old Abikhair building - and hopefully sell off his beloved collection to other true enthusiasts.
At his store he has more than 1000 vinyls, many dating back to the 1960s, and the same number of comic books.
But there's plenty more stored at his home.
He doesn't have a Action Comics No. 1 Superman - one sold for US$3.25 million ($4.75 million) in a private sale in 2021 - but he does have many comics ranging in price from $6 to $950.
"It's all mine from 30 years of the industry, my personal collection that I started when I was very young," he said.
"I started buying records when I was 11 and then joined an independent record shop in Canberra that sold records, comics, T-shirts and other collectables when I was 20."
Mr Price, who has lived in Albury for 10 years, said JB Hi-Fi bought his boss's Canberra store where he worked in 2004.
This opened the path for his journey to Albury where he managed the Kiewa Street JB Hi-Fi outlet for 10 years.
He said the character of the Abikhair building fits in with the classic culture of his wares.
"I actually like this old building here and I thought it'd be a good place for my shop," he said.
"No other shops in town are doing comics as far as I know. Tru Hi-Fi does secondhand vinyl and does audio gear but I was more looking at the pop culture side of things."
When Mr Price opened on Tuesday, December 26, he was surprised at the interest shown by passers-by.
"We had quite a few through on Boxing Day, which was good," he said.
He said he planned to sell not only through passing trade, but online.
"I haven't set up a Facebook page yet, but we're on Instagram and we'll do it across both platforms," he said.
"I've had a lot of these records for so long, for 40 years, so it was time for some of them to go.
"I have an Iron Man No. 55 that I bought when I went to a comic convention in Sydney in 1993."
That 1972 comic has a price tag of $950, but he has plenty of others not so rare, and much cheaper.
His vinyl albums range from $10 to more than $1000.
When asked if he was part of the camp that believes vinyl "just sounds better than CDs", he said: "I love listening to vinyl, because you sit down, actually listen to it rather than sort of skip through," he said.
"Whereas our rebellious younger generation just skips through everything - makes playlists. But I do like to listen to vinyl, to whole albums as the artist intended.
"Among my group of friends and a lot of people, vinyl never really stopped being of interest.
"And people want to own something; I owned and listened to these for 40 years and they still sound the same as when I got them because I look after them.
"I like the sound of vinyl, I think it's just got a nice warmer sound than digital."
