Lasting legacy introduced on New Year's Eve to honour longest-serving volunteer

Albury Harness Racing Club officials have named the feature race on New Year's Eve in honour of its longest-serving volunteer as a lasting legacy.
The inaugural $15,000 The Wally Blezard 3Y0 Pace, (1770m) will be run for the first time on Sunday night with the club planning for the race to become a permanent fixture on its New Year's Eve program in the future.
AHRC president Paul Brown said although Blezard was already a life member of the club, the committee wanted another way to recognise his outstanding contribution over many decades.
"We wanted another way to honour Wal's contribution to the club apart from his life membership and thought it would be fitting if we could have a race each year named after him," Brown said.
"So we have decided to introduce The Wally Blezard 3YO Pace and it will coincide with the New Year's Eve meeting.
"It's the feature race of the meeting for three-year-olds and worth $15,000.
"Wal was the inaugural president of our club and has been our longest-serving volunteer.
"Essentially, if it wasn't for Wal I don't think Albury would even have a harness racing club.
"If you delve into the history, the Albury Show Society first introduced the trots in Albury.
"The New Year's Eve meeting is traditionally the biggest crowd-wise and was another reason we chose to name our biggest race at the meeting after Wal.
"So we just want to show how much appreciation we have for Wal and his family and what they have done for harness racing in this area."
Blezard first joined the Albury Show Society in 1966 and was invited to join the general committee 1972 and then appointed on the Trotting and Horse sub-committee in 1974 where he was elected chairman until 1983.
He was also a race judge during this period.
The 85-year-old also had three stints as president (19881-90, 1998-2000 and 2010-11) and was awarded life membership in 2000.
Blezard was instrumental in the formation of the Albury Harness Racing Club and was the inaugural president when the club staged its first meeting in 1983.
He remained president for 11 years.
