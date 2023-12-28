The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lasting legacy introduced on New Year's Eve to honour longest-serving volunteer

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 28 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wal Blezard, 85, is Albury Harness Racing Club's longest-serving volunteer and a life member of the club. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wal Blezard, 85, is Albury Harness Racing Club's longest-serving volunteer and a life member of the club. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury Harness Racing Club officials have named the feature race on New Year's Eve in honour of its longest-serving volunteer as a lasting legacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.