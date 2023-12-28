Which O&M club has just secured a stunning coup for the upcoming season?

Former AFL superstar Gary Ablett Jr will play a one-off match for Myrtleford early next season.
In a stunning coup, Ablett will become the third generation of the famous football family to play for the club after his father, Gary Snr, and great uncle, Len Ablett, also had stints at the Saints.
Ablett is set to grace McNamara Reserve four decades after his famous father, Gary Snr, played one season for the Saints in 1983.
Gary Snr's uncle, Len Ablett, also won a best and fairest with the Saints in the 1950s with the pavilion at McNamara Reserve named in his honour.
And in another massive coup, Gary Ablett Snr, could also be in attendance and make a rare public appearance with the club planning a reunion of its 1983 side which lost the preliminary final against Albury.
Former Myrtleford president, Ian Wales, who played alongside Gary Snr in that losing preliminary final has been the mastermind behind Gary Jr donning the Saints jumper.
"Gary and his manager have ticked off playing a one-off match for us, all we have to do now is dot the i's and cross the t's," Wales said.
"It all happened in the lead-up to Christmas and I guess as a football club you don't get too many bigger presents than Gary Jr playing and hopefully his old man watching on the day.
"We are planning to hold a 1983 reunion to coincide with Gary Jr playing and I'm quietly confident that Gary Snr will also be in attendance which would be a massive occasion for the club.
"After having a look at the draw and Gary's availability we have tentatively pencilled in round six when we host Corowa-Rutherglen but that is by no means finalised.
"There has been a real buzz around town when rumours started to circulate that Gary may be coming to town so we just want to confirm that he is but don't exactly know when.
"Gary played a handful of one-off matches this year and his manager told me he is planning to play four one-off matches in the upcoming season and then hang up the boots for good.
"So we are very fortunate in that regard and privileged to think that one of the greatest players of all time will play one of his final matches in our little town."
Ablett played 357 AFL games for both Geelong and Gold Coast, winning two premierships, two Brownlow Medals and numerous other accolades in that time.
Dubbed 'The Little Master', he is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players in the history of the sport.
The Border Mail believes Yarrawonga premiership coach Steve Johnson tried to lure his former teammate in Ablett to JC Lowe Oval this year for a one-off appearance without success.
