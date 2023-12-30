The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Literary event will have a delicious twist down to the lunch itself

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
December 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
True crime author and historian Roy Maloy will speak at the Upper Murray Writers' literary lunch at Walwa on Saturday, February 3. Picture supplied
True crime author and historian Roy Maloy will speak at the Upper Murray Writers' literary lunch at Walwa on Saturday, February 3. Picture supplied

A literary event with a delicious twist is coming to the High Country this summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.