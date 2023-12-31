Let's rely on each other, comes call from community as new year arrives

As a new year is ushered in, The Border Mail's JODIE O'SULLIVAN wraps up a special report asking community leaders, advocates and influencers to share their hopes and wishes for our world in 2024:
"I hope that 2024 is a prosperous one for our beautiful region and wonderful community. I hope it's a year free of division where Mother Nature smiles on our farmers and that there's some relief for those doing it tough financially."
XAVIER MARDLING, Border Mail editor
"A safe, secure and happy home for everyone."
DI GLOVER, YES Unlimited CEO
"Agriculture has such a positive impact on our economy and communities; the significance of this should not be under-estimated as we move forward into 2024. While life in agriculture presents many challenges, there are also so many opportunities to thrive and succeed. Our regional communities are the heart and soul of this country."
BELINDA ANDERSON, Henty Machinery Field Days CEO
"Reflecting on 2023 these words by Celtic composer, Radha Sahar have a great relevance this year: 'May we care for each other, and for the earth, for everything relates to everything else'. My work has taught me the remarkable impact of showing care for one another without judgement to the prevention of destruction and loss, and to uphold quality of life, health and wellbeing for all."
STACY READ, Lifeline Albury Wodonga CEO
"I hope that 2024 is better than 2023."
MEG PARGETER, Red Bantam employee and Kabuki Syndrome awareness advocate
"In 2024, may we maintain happiness and good health, unite as a community, support one another during challenging times, and strive to create a beautiful and prosperous life in Australia."
MITRA DHAMALA, Nepalese community member
"In 2024, I hope to open our new building, a welcoming space for the community to get the help and support they want and need. My dream is for everyone to realise it's okay to lend a hand. Instead of pulling each other down, let's work together, lift each other up, and help where we can. When we collaborate, everyone succeeds."
DARREN HARRIS, Indigeekare Services managing director
"My goal for the community is to encourage everyone to embrace their bodies for what they are - especially young people. Let's ditch the diet culture and focus on uplifting each other. I want to live in a world where everyone feels confident and comfortable in their own skin."
IZZY BERRY, Body positivity advocate
"My hope for 2024 is the world becomes kinder, more compassionate, and peaceful. A leap year that brings us all good health, good fortune and loads of happiness."
GAYE PATTISON, ABC Goulburn Murray editor
"In 2024 I would like to see more mainstream employment offered to people with disabilities. Many have skills, experience, funding and support - just not the opportunities."
LISA JONES, Albury-Wodonga Special Olympics sports co-ordinator
"I would like to see communities go back to relying on each other - where we have people getting out and volunteering, where people are friendly and we move on from the past three or four years of a society that has been withdrawn and disconnected."
NIGEL SCHEETZ, Farmer
"On behalf of the Filipino Australian Community of Albury-Wodonga (FACAW), I want to wish everyone a prosperous new year in 2024, filled with opportunities towards a rewarding life in Australia. We are grateful. Manigong Bagong Taon!"
JOSIE MAXWELL, FACAW Inc president
"I want to continue to serve my community, especially the elderly and adolescents with autism. By helping to empower them, it will enable them to stay within the community safely."
PRIA TRIVEDI, registered nurse and autism support educator
"In 2024 I would like to see more inclusive activities and events for people with a disability."
STEPH DUFF, Purple Chicken Cafe team member
"For the New Year and always ... openness is the willingness for togetherness."
AARON PERKINS-KEMP-BERGER, Arrente (Alice Springs) person, living on Wiradjuri country
