Heading to the trots New Year's Eve? Here's how to make a buck...

Local trainers Paul Brown and Royce Gregory have provided their New Year's Eve resolution which is 'to win some cash' and the best way to do it with their best bets and quaddie selections on Sunday night at the Albury Paceway.
RACE 2, AMBER ALERT
Doesn't win overly often but Amber Alert is coming off two second placings in similar company and gets her chance to break through here against moderate opposition.
RACE 4, MOSSMAN
Can be a risky beginner but if Mossman begins well from the front line draw will take a power beating after two recent second placings after doing plenty of work in the run.
RACE 7, ASONICKISS
Well bred juvenile who is making his race debut for trainer-driver David Jack. Jack is making the trek from Euroa with just the one runner which is a strong form pointer.
QUADDIE
5-6-8/4-8-9/8-9-10/2-7-8
RACE 1, UP THE ANTE
Ran second in a similar race to this two starts back at Albury and if Up The Ante can produce something similar should be in the finish again against some moderate rivals.
RACE 5, JOYCIES LAD
Joycies Lad has won his past two starts where he has done plenty of work in the run and proven too strong. Should once again be fighting out the finish tonight from the favourable draw.
RACE 7, ASONICKISS
Trained by the old man, Dad is more excited than most blokes on their honeymoon night about the potential of this colt. The son of Art Major should make a winning debut if on his best behaviour.
QUADDIE
1-4-5-6-8/4-9/5-8-9-10/2-7-8
