Rescue volunteer's heartbreak eased: Property allegedly stolen recovered

Police are tracking down suspects after recovering property stolen from a rescue volunteer's car during a wild storm in mid-December.
While an Albury and Border Rescue Squad crew was conducting a operation in Wodonga on the night of December 13, someone allegedly smashed their way into a volunteer's car parked at the South Albury base.
More than $300 worth of gym equipment and personal items were stolen from the vehicle but police were alerted when a suspect allegedly tried to use a stolen credit card.
On Friday, December 29, squad captain Paul Marshall said a man had been charged with handling stolen goods and police were in the process of tracking down accomplices.
"It was heartbreaking for the volunteer, we were all on a high after successfully helping a young girl who was wheelchair-bound, then the volunteer returns to find her car broken into," Mr Marshall said.
"We were all really, really exhausted, we'd just done the last job for the night.
"Fortunately, through the fantastic work of Albury police, 90 per cent of the volunteer's property has been recovered."
Captain Marshall said the volunteer had been with the squad for about three years and was dismayed that people would break into property on their base.
He said other volunteers were touched by the help offered by the community when the incident was posted on social media.
"The amazing outpouring of people that offered to help, they know the great work our volunteers do - this was just a kick in the guts," he said.
The squad's Kiewa Street headquarters has been hit by thieves before. On the morning of October 10, volunteers arrived there to find several vehicles had been targeted.
A Holden had its wheel removed, an engine had been rifled through, and wheel studs had been stolen in the incident which caused delays in training new members.
