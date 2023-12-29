The Border Mail
Rescue volunteer's heartbreak eased: Property allegedly stolen recovered

By Ted Howes
Updated December 29 2023 - 11:33am, first published 11:10am
An Albury and Border Rescue Squad volunteer had her car window smashed and a bag stolen while responding to an emergency in Wodonga in mid-December. Picture supplied
Police are tracking down suspects after recovering property stolen from a rescue volunteer's car during a wild storm in mid-December.

