OUR SAY: New year gives us chance to do better, with a compassionate approach

Compassion and kindness, good health and connection.
What we might hope for as the calendar turns over into a new year isn't anything different perhaps than what we individually strive to achieve.
Paying the bills, building a business, furthering a career, nurturing a family - it's a never-ending list.
At the heart of it all that is just that. It's what strikes us at the centre of who we are that guides us on to something better.
We can plan ahead as much as we can, but so often it is out of our reach. All we can do is try to navigate our daily lives as best we can.
It could be setting an example for our kids, or making an extra effort to listen to someone else's story in the hope that shared lives can lead to vastly more enriched lives.
Some things work out, some things don't.
The stories we told in 2023 were, as always, many and varied. There were those issues that affect us all.
Perhaps the most prominent was the Border's desperate need for a new hospital.
If you were to listen to the powers-that-be in Victoria, we've already got what we deserved. The Albury hospital would be upgraded, and the attitude of now ex-premier Daniel Andrews was, in effect: "Be grateful, it's all you're going to get."
It was, of course, convenient for Mr Andrews to have said that, to be able to swat away opposition as ill-informed, parochial nonsense, especially at a time when, as it turns out, he wasn't far off leaving it all behind, making tracks to a handsomely remunerated retirement in the comforts of upper middle-class suburbia.
Meanwhile, the abject failings of the plan cooked up to try to keep the locals quiet will continue to be a battleground fought in 2024.
And for good reason - half a billion dollars is money badly spent, representing political convenience and the second-class treatment of Border residents.
Many of the other prominent news stories of the past year will also no doubt feature in the year ahead in various guises, one of the most personal and tragic being the lives always lost or ripped apart by the tragedies unfolding on our roads.
For that all we can do is try with all we have to do so much better.
Sometimes there are elements that are out of our control, those vagaries of human nature that introduce unintended consequences.
But overwhelmingly the grief and destruction inflicted is the result of all those things we can control; not drink-driving, not drug-driving, not speeding, driving according to the conditions and not just the speed limit, not being fully rested and not taking a break.
There will be stories told in the year ahead that will astound us, that will make us grateful, that will fill us with awe and will wash over us with sadness.
These are outcomes so often out of our reach, as forever it will be. Again, that's part of the complex game of being human.
The best we can do is return again and again to the basics.
It's in the bedrock of a shared understanding, where we place value on everyone's lives, for we will never know of someone's struggles or hopes or simple joys if we don't lift the veil cloaking everyday assumptions.
