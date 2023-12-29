Albury Harness Racing Club officials are expecting more than 4000 patrons to ring in the new year at the Albury Showgrounds on Sunday night.
Traditionally the premier New Year's event on the Border, the family friendly night always attracts thousands of locals and visitors alike.
With popular DJ Steve Bowen booked for entertainment and the spectacular midnight fireworks display it should ensure another huge night for the AHRC.
For the second year in a row, Wodonga won't have a fireworks display at Birallee Park with many Victorians expected to cross the border for celebrations.
The forecast of temperatures in the mid-20s is also in the club's favour with the first race set to commence a 7.34pm and the last of seven races at 10.55pm.
Bowen will entertain the crowd in the countdown to midnight and the ensuing 30-minute fireworks display.
AHRC president Paul Brown said club volunteers have been working frantically to have the showgrounds ready for the expected big crowd.
"It would be great if we could get a crowd of more than 4000," Mr Brown said.
"To have $15,000 on offer for a three-year-old race is lucrative prizemoney.
"Nathan Jack and Ian McMahon are two of the leading reinsmen in Victoria and are making the trek to Albury for a few drives.
"David Jack has a runner in the two-year-old race which he will also be driving which will be a bit of a blast from the past for trots stalwarts.
"Steve Bowen was a huge success last year in his first New Year's Eve at the trots and his interaction with the crowds and especially the kids was phenomenal.
"So we are fortunate to have Steve again as our entertainment and there is no doubt that he is a popular drawcard.
"The fireworks are always amazing and being the only display in the area again should guarantee another big crowd.
"We have also got free rides for the kids and a couple of food trucks to provide additional food and drinks with the Lions Club once again also catering at the meeting."
Gates open at 5pm with entry via Mate Street only.
Adults $25, concession/pensioner $15, 17 & under $10 and kids five and under free.
The gates will be locked from 10pm with no entry for patrons arriving just for the fireworks due to the club's OH&S policy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.