From strands to strings, Lauren's journey of legacy and artistic passion

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in the Albury-Wodonga community, music and performance has been woven into every chapter of Lauren Schmutter's life.
Her great-grandmother Pauline Lynch and mum Liz Kolisnick were also both singers, so it was only fitting that Schmutter followed in her family's footsteps.
Her late father, Ron Hill, was a well-known sportsman.
Schmutter was born in Wodonga but moved to Ballarat when she was six, and it was there that her love for performing bloomed.
"I was engrossed in all aspects of music as a young woman," she said.
At 17, she began a hairdressing apprenticeship so as "to do something different other than music".
"In a nutshell, I was born into an extremely musical family of ventriloquists," she said.
"They all played multiple instruments, even the spoons and fiddle. It was amazing."
Schmutter moved back to Wodonga in 1995 and began performing in bands after finishing her daily hairdressing duties.
"I moved back to Wodonga to kind of settle down," she said.
"I stumbled into teaching singing because I was working in my own salon doing hair. I would perform anywhere I could.
"A job opportunity came up at Wodonga Middle Years (College) for music teaching one day a week and I just fell in love with it, and then it escalated into full-time work.
"That was probably around 13 years ago now."
Schmutter has a strong presence these days in the Border music scene, but was still humbled to be named as one of The Border Mail's top 15 most inspiring and influential women.
"I've done a lot on the Border, from teaching to conducting, directing and leading vocal ensembles," she said.
Looking back over the years she said she realised all the "wonderful, magical things" she'd done, and for that she was very thankful to have been recognised - "especially with some of the names of women that were on that list".
"It makes me happy and I love that I've got to a point now where some of the young kids I've taught are now young adults. And to see the impact it's had on their lives also is very special."
Schmutter said outside of performing she loved horses and reading and she also enjoyed being with her three children and her "very, very passionate about fishing" husband, Jason.
The key to living a happy life was to "find a balance and be organised".
"It's as simple as that.
"Go out there and find the opportunities."
Schmutter said it was essential in life to constantly encourage people and to never allow someone to feel they're not good enough.
"I think it's really important to have strong, uplifting people around you," she said.
"Because if you don't have that, it would be very hard to stay motivated."
