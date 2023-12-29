He pinched some shorts, then straight away got pinched by cops for other crimes

A West Albury crook with a history of dishonesty was out of jail on parole when he got charged with a fresh batch of offending.
Stephen James Fuller had just pinched a pair of expensive shorts from a store at Myer Centrepoint when he was arrested by police.
The 39-year-old was grabbed by officers who knew he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
In mid-2022, Fuller was released from jail - for time already served - after being sentenced on charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception, goods suspected of being stolen being on premises and larceny.
Those charges were in relation to an incident where Fuller used a credit card that had been in a wallet left inside a utility stolen from an Albury residence.
CCTV footage showed Fuller and another man trying to collect a mobile phone that was ordered through an Albury store using the card.
A failed attempt was also made to transfer $3100 from a bank account, with stolen cards later found in Fuller's then-North Albury home.
Fuller, of Hibiscus Crescent, has now pleaded guilty to larceny, unlawfully obtain goods and three possess a prohibited drug charges, all laid by Albury police in the wake of his arrest on November 21.
He appeared before magistrate Melissa Humphreys - who ordered a sentencing assessment report - via a video link to Junee jail.
The court was told that Fuller entered the Universal Store in Myer Centrepoint on November 21 at 5.25pm.
He browsed the store before lingering at a rack of Calvin Klein black shorts.
Fuller then removed a pair of shorts valued at $99.95 from a hanger and left without paying, having shoved the item inside the pocket of the shorts he was wearing.
The theft was captured on CCTV security footage and witnessed by a staff member.
Police saw him leave the store and immediately arrested him over the warrant, then told him he would be searched.
"The accused told police that he had yandi (cannabis) and meth' in his bag."
The shorts were uncovered after Fuller was taken to the nearby Albury police station.
They also recovered two small, clear resealable bags inside a black bag he was wearing.
These contained 0.53 grams of cannabis and 13.95 grams of gamma hydroxybutyrate, or GHB. He was also in possession of methamphetamine.
Fuller was carrying a Coles bag, inside which was found a pair of red Tommy Hilfiger shorts with a $99.95 price tag still attached.
He also had a box of Pokemon cards carrying a $99 price tag.
Fuller claimed he didn't know where these items came from, but police then found he was carrying a small magnetic device used to remove store security tags.
He had no receipts, was only carrying $2.60 in cash and did not have any credit cards.
Fuller will be sentenced on January 17.
