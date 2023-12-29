The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

He pinched some shorts, then straight away got pinched by cops for other crimes

By Albury Court
Updated December 29 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen James Fuller
Stephen James Fuller

A West Albury crook with a history of dishonesty was out of jail on parole when he got charged with a fresh batch of offending.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.